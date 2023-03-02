ADVERTISEMENT
For men: 4 signs your penis is healthy

Berlinda Entsie

Taking care of the penis should be prioritised to prevent bacterial build-ups that can lead to infections and diseases.

Penile health
Everyone’s penis is different from the others in terms of its size, shape, type, and amount of discharge that it releases. But you should take care of your penis as much as you do for other parts of the body.

As important as it is for women to take care of their vaginal health, for men, it is as crucial to maintaining a healthy penis.

Both penile and testicular health determine overall health, which is why regular self-examination can help you stay aware of any changes in the intimate area. But how to know what a healthy penis feels or looks like? Here's all you need to know.

  • Note the colour of the penis

One of the ways you can tell whether your penis is healthy or not is by checking the colour of the penis. Research from Medical News Today shares that a penis should be roughly the same colour as the surrounding skin, though it may be a shade darker or lighter. Furthermore, it reports that a person should not have any pain in their penis when urinating or engaging in sexual activity.

  • Free of lumps

Lumps in the penis can be of many different types. Most of them are harmless. However, any type of penile lumps can indicate an unhealthy penis. One of the primary causes could be a blockage in the sebaceous gland, which can lead to the formation of cysts, a tissue sac filled with pus or fluid. Most cysts go away on their own, while some get worse and more painful.

  • No abnormal discharge

Research suggests that a healthy penis is free of lesions, warts, and abnormal discharge. There are usually no bumps including those caused by a cyst or pimples, also called pearly penile papules. These are also called hirsutoid papillomas - tiny, skin-coloured bumps on the head of the penis.

  • Free of sores or inflammation

An irritated penis can be a sign of an unhealthy penis. Balanitis is a common condition characterized by inflammation of the head of the penis. The condition can be caused by bacterial or fungal infections or can result from chemicals, viruses or allergies. Furthermore, when one fails to keep the inside of the foreskin clean, balanitis can occur.

