While infertility is not always treatable, there are some things you can do to boost your chances of conceiving. Fertility can sometimes be improved with a healthy diet, supplements, and other lifestyle strategies.

A healthy lifestyle and diet are important. Some foods and nutrients are associated with greater fertility benefits than others.

These Ghanaian foods can help improve your sperm production and fertility.

Bananas

Bananas are the obvious choices for increasing sperm production. This phallic-shaped fruit is rich in Vitamins B1 and C and magnesium, which increase the mobility of the sperm and help in sperm production. Bananas also contain a rare enzyme called Bromelain, which helps boost sperm count and motility. They can also regulate the sex hormones and cheer your mood. So if you love eating bananas, you have enough and more reasons to continue eating bananas.

Tomatoes

Tomatoes are great fertility food. They contain lycopene which is an antioxidant known to improve the structure and activity of the sperm. Regular consumption of tomatoes can increase fertility in men.

Olive oil

Consumption of olive oil regularly helps improve sperm count and quality of sperm. It keeps the bad cholesterol levels low, increases the flow of oxygen to the testicles, and helps in the formation of healthy sperm.

Beef

Red meat such as beef is also a great source of zinc. Beef is also a rich source of folic acid and selenium, which help improve sperm health. If you like meat, consume beef – it will assist in sperm production and mobility.

Carrots

Carrots can be consumed as a snack or as a vegetable. Carrots are a rich source of beta-carotene, an antioxidant which maintains the health of the sperm by protecting it from free radicals. This, in turn, aids mobility of the sperm thereby helping it reach the egg.

Garlic

Garlic helps prevent cancer as well as enhance the production of sperm in the scrotum. It contains allicin which is required for stimulating blood circulation to the right parts. The blood flows freely to the sexual organs and protects them from any damage. Selenium, which is another important enzyme found in garlic helps improves sperm motility.