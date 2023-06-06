For men: How exercise affects your testosterone levels

Some exercises can raise your testosterone, while others can lower it. It also depends on the intensity and duration of your workout. Here's how:

Workout pattern for testosterone boost

Studies found that starting resistance training with large muscle groups, like the chest and glutes, and then focusing on small muscle groups, like the triceps and shoulders, produced the largest testosterone response. Note that no exercise can spike your testosterone levels through the roof. You should not push to an intensity that is beyond your stamina and can lead to injury.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cardio and testosterone

Endurance-based exercises, like cardio, can potentially reduce testosterone, according to studies. However, there isn't much logic in focusing on resistance training because you think it raises your testosterone levels. It is important to note that any exercise is beneficial for your general health, maintaining healthy body weight and your T level.

Exercise to prevent obesity and low testosterone

Experts recommend exercising regularly for good health and healthy weight management. This helps in preventing obesity, which is linked to low testosterone levels, as well as other health problems. Workouts can help promote healthy testosterone levels in the long run, so focus on consistently working out every day, instead of a random high-intensity workout for a quick testosterone boost.

Weightlifting and testosterone

ADVERTISEMENT

Studies have found that strength exercises and high-intensity interval training (HIIT), especially weightlifting, can temporarily boost testosterone. The impact on testosterone also depends on the levels of intensity and the volume of work. However, this surge doesn’t last long. Another study found that men may experience a greater and longer rise in testosterone when they do strength training exercises in the evening, compared to in the morning.

When are your testosterone levels high?