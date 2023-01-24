For women: 5 signs you have healthy breasts

Estrogen, progesterone and prolactin are the three major hormones that affect your breasts. It’s no secret that breasts come in different sizes. They can be big, small, asymmetrical or droopy.

There are ways to find out if you have healthy breasts. All you need to look for are the signs of healthy breasts. Once you know them, you can be stress-free. However, if you notice something unusual, it’s best to check with a doctor.

Signs of healthy breasts

Changes in your breast tissue during pregnancy, lactation, menstrual cycle as well as menopause are all normal.

Experts say that normal breast tissue generally feels nodular or lumpy and varies in consistency from woman to woman.

Here are some signs of healthy breasts:

Breast appearance is the same.

The skin over your breasts is clean and smooth.

Your breasts have the same temperature as the rest of your body.

There is no nipple discharge (the exception is when you are lactating).

You don't feel any pain when you touch your breasts.

Signs of unhealthy breast

If there are ways to figure out healthy breasts, there are also some signs of unhealthy breasts. These include:

The sudden appearance of a lump

Most breast lumps are not cancerous, yet the most common sign of breast cancer is a lump or thickening in breasts. It has been often noticed that cancerous lumps are actually painless (difference between benign and cancerous lumps).

Discharge from nipples

Most of the time, nipple discharge is not serious, but any discharge should be evaluated. Colour and consistory of discharge will help in diagnosis.

Changes in the size of breasts

If you feel that your breasts’ size is no longer the same or the contour of your breast has changed then you should go to a doctor.

Redness