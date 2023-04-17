For women: Here's why using feminine wash for your vagina may be dangerous

Experts say that it’s okay to wash the vulva with a feminine wash, but not the vagina as it contains a lot of good bacteria which shouldn’t be washed away.

Although the intention of using feminine wash is good, it has some negative effects women must know.

Side effects of using feminine wash

Using feminine wash regularly can disrupt the natural balance of bacteria in your vagina and then cause irritation or infection.

Using feminine wash regularly can even make your skin allergic to it. That is why you should use it less. There is also no specific age at which women or girls can start using feminine wash. Generally, they are considered safe for use once a girl starts menstruating and becomes more aware of her personal hygiene.

Some women may experience side effects from using feminine wash. They may be vaginal irritation, itching, dryness, or an allergic reaction to one or more of the ingredients. This can be due to the harsh chemicals or fragrances in the product. Also, overuse of feminine wash can upset the natural balance of bacteria in your vagina, leading to infection or inflammation. If you face any adverse symptoms after using feminine wash, just stop using it and seek medical attention if needed.

How to keep the vagina healthy

Using feminine wash is not the only way to keep your vagina healthy. You can also do the following!

Practice good genital hygiene

Wash your external genital area every day with warm water. Avoid harsh soaps or vaginal douching, which can disrupt the natural balance of bacteria and cause irritation or infection, says the expert.

Wear clean and breathable cotton undergarments

Try not to wear tight-fitting clothes that can trap moisture. If it does then it can promote the growth of harmful bacteria or yeast.

Engage in safe sex practices

Use protection to reduce the risk of sexually transmitted infections that can negatively impact your vaginal health.

Eat a balanced and nutritious diet