Following a photo posted on social media to celebrate her son, Ghanaian actress Rosemond Brown popular called Akuapem Pollo has received numerous criticisms.

Classifying the act as child abuse, a non-governmental organisation the Child Rights International petitioned the Criminal Investigation Department of the country to investigate the act of the actress.

While the issue keeps getting heated, the Ministry of Gender and Social Protection has reacted to the menace through a press statement.

According to the ministry, it highly condemns the act which is classified as indecent exposure of the child.

"The attention of the Ministry of Gender and Social Protection has been drawn to a nude image of Miss Rosemond Brown also known as Akuapem Poloo in front of a male child which is circulating on Social Media.

The Ministry highly condemns this act which is classified as indecent exposure of the child, an act of pornography, degrading and also against the Children's Act, 1998 (Act 56o) and the Criminal and Other Offences Act, (Act 30),” the statement said.

The Gender Ministry further said it is liaising with the appropriate agencies to deal with the issue.

“The Ministry wishes to reiterate that the posting of nude pictures on social media at all times is a serious offence and all must desist from the act. Please stop sharing the post as this too is an offence,” the ministry cautioned.

Read press statement below: