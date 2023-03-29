ADVERTISEMENT
Penelope Adinku: Meet Ghanaian female surgeon who just set an incredible feat

Berlinda Entsie

Ghana's first female cardiothoracic surgeon, Dr Penelope Adinku, has emerged as the Best Candidate in Cardiothoracic Surgery in West Africa for the year 2022.

Dr Penelope Adinku
Korle Bu Teaching Hospital announced the surgeon's achievement on its Twitter page.

"Congratulations Dr Penelope Adinku, Ghana's first female Cardiothoracic Surgeon and a staff member of the National Cardiothoracic Centre, on being crowned the 2022 Best Candidate in Cardiothoracic Surgery in West Africa."

The hospital further expressed their excitement and how proud they feel following Dr Adinku's achievements.

"The Management and staff of the Hospital are proud of your achievement.

Soar higher and continue to work hard for the benefit of Ghana and our cherished patients.

Ayekoo!"

Dr Penelope Adinku currently serves as a senior specialist at the Cardiothoracic Centre, Accra Ghana and as a Medical Doctor at Surgeon at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital

Adinku, a young female doctor, made history as the first-ever female cardiothoracic surgeon in Ghana.

Dr Penelope Adinku wins West Africa's Best Candidate In Cardiothoracic Surgery
She joined the ranks of Ghanaian women who attained first in their fields, including the late Constance Ama Emefa Edjeani-Afenu, who became Ghana’s first female Brigadier/Major General.

