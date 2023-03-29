Penelope Adinku: Meet Ghanaian female surgeon who just set an incredible feat

"Congratulations Dr Penelope Adinku, Ghana's first female Cardiothoracic Surgeon and a staff member of the National Cardiothoracic Centre, on being crowned the 2022 Best Candidate in Cardiothoracic Surgery in West Africa."

The hospital further expressed their excitement and how proud they feel following Dr Adinku's achievements.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The Management and staff of the Hospital are proud of your achievement.

Soar higher and continue to work hard for the benefit of Ghana and our cherished patients.

Ayekoo!"

Dr Penelope Adinku currently serves as a senior specialist at the Cardiothoracic Centre, Accra Ghana and as a Medical Doctor at Surgeon at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital

ADVERTISEMENT

Adinku, a young female doctor, made history as the first-ever female cardiothoracic surgeon in Ghana.

Pulse Ghana