Global makeup brand, NOTE officially launched in Ghana

One of the world’s best cosmetic company, NOTE has introduced its luxurious range of makeup products to the Ghanaian market.

In partnership with Silver Cosmetics, a beauty and fashion accessories retailer, NOTE cosmetics will supply its beauty products to Ghanaians who want the best version of themselves.

Top Ghanaian beauticians, celebrities, retailers and some invited guests witnessed the launch of the quality makeup products at the Holiday Inn Hotel on November 5, 2018.

Speaking at the launch, Export Area Manager and representative for the African Market, Berk Aslan said, "this is the right time for the brand to be in Ghana."

Mr. Berk Aslan indicated that the Ghanaian market is great with makeup enthusiast consumers open to trying new brands. The brand, he says, is on the path of developing new lines, by merging “the latest technologies and the gifts of nature to create products for every woman wanting to look the best versions of themselves.”

NOTE, is part of the Altona Cosmetics Technology group, which consists of an extensive product range from foundations, compact powders, bronzing powders, compact blushers and a wide range of mascaras. The collection also includes eyeliners, concealers, eyeshadows, eye pencils, an extensive range of colourful lipsticks, lip pencils, lip gloss and nail products.

NOTE Cosmetics produces super clean makeup of the highest quality, its formulas made from essential oils and vitamins provide rich pigments for all skin tones. They are also dermatologically tested, contain no hazardous or cancerous ingredients and are environmentally friendly. Just the right brand to add to your makeup collection!

NOTE are wholesalers and retailers. You can find them at Osu 5th lane street. Contact them on 0302789969 or 0551606080 Their email address is silverqueencosmetics@gmail.com.

NOTE Cosmetics are on Instagram & Facebook via @notecosmeticsghana.