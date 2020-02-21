Though they can affect anyone, dark circles are most common in people who:

are elderly

have a genetic predisposition to this condition

are from non-white ethnic groups (darker skin tones are more prone to hyperpigmentation around the eye area)

While fatigue may seem like the most logical explanation for this condition, there are a number of factors that can contribute to dark circles under the eyes.

In most cases, they are no cause for concern and do not require medical attention.

Treatment

Treatment for dark eye circles depends on the underlying cause. However, there are some home remedies that can help manage this condition. Some of the more common methods include:

Apply a cold compress

A cold compress can help reduce swelling and shrink dilated blood vessels. This can reduce the appearance of puffiness and help eliminate dark circles.

Wrap a few ice cubes in a clean washcloth and apply to your eyes. You can also dampen a washcloth with cold water and apply it to the skin under your eyes for 20 minutes for the same effect.

Repeat this process if the cloth becomes warm or if the ice melts.

Get extra sleep. Catching up on sleep can also help reduce the appearance of dark circles. Sleep deprivation can cause your skin to appear pale, making the dark circles more obvious. Allow yourself seven to eight hours of rest to prevent dark circles from appearing.

While sleep deprivation can play a part in producing those dark bags under your eyes, sometimes it’s how you sleep.

Elevate your head with a few pillows to prevent fluid from pooling under your eyes which can make them look puffy and swollen.

Soak with tea bags.

Applying cold tea bags to your eyes can improve their appearance.

Tea contains caffeine and antioxidants that can help stimulate blood circulation, shrink your blood vessels, and reduce liquid retention beneath your skin.

Soak two black or green tea bags in hot water for five minutes. Let them chill in the refrigerator for 15 to 20 minutes. Once they’re cold, apply the tea bags to your closed eyes for 10 to 20 minutes. After removing, rinse your eyes with cool water.

Conceal with makeup.

While makeup and cosmetics do not cure dark eye circles, they can help to camouflage them. Concealers can cover dark marks so they blend in with your normal skin colour.

However, as with any topical treatment or makeup product, use proper care. Some products can cause your symptoms to worsen and may trigger an allergic reaction.

If you begin to experience irregular symptoms from any topical treatment, stop use immediately and schedule a visit with your doctor.