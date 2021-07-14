How to lighten dark underarms with potato

It also reduces wrinkles and puffy eyes. But its best benefit is that it lightens dark skin in a matter of days and is specially useful to deal with dark underarms.

How does it work?

Potato juice is best for skin lightening since it is a natural mild bleaching property that reduces melanin production, lightens the skin tone. It also contains Vitamin C in abundance which regulates collagen production and maintains skin elasticity.

How to use it to lighten underarms?

Potato is also a great natural bleach and an anti-irritant that helps to lighten underarms and provides instant relief from itchiness. You can place a thin slice or apply potato juice on your armpits and keep it for 10-15 minutes. For effective results, use it twice a day, and say hello to brightened underarms!

Fights dark spots