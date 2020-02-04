Unfortunately, the sorts of lube used to enhance a couple’s sex life are not conducive to conception. Some store bought lubricants often contain a pH balance and consistency that does not support conception.

READ ALSO: 5 reasons why you should reduce your sugar intake

They can prevent sperm from effectively swimming through the cervix towards the woman’s egg. Some of these lubes even contain hormones or anesthetics, which are not particularly good for a woman’s vagina in general.

To be on a safer side, try making your lubricant and have a pain-free penetration and conceive right away.

Ingredients

1/4 C. Aloe vera gel 1/4 C. Flax seed oil 5 Drops Peppermint essential oil 12 Drops Sensation essential oil

READ ALSO: Celebrity style crushers for the week

Method