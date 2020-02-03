The month of love is here again and popular Ghanaian style influencers are putting their best foot forward.

Valentine's Day is a special day on every women’s calendar and even some men plan and invest in quality and stylish apparel for the day.

Most celebrities flood their social media with stunning photos of themselves ahead of the day to give their mass followers style tips for their romantic dates and weekend getaways.

READ ALSO: Dr Kweku Oteng allegedly marries 5th wife in a private ceremony

Here are 5 female celebrities who are ruling the fashion world with their amazing fashion sense.

READ ALSO: How to pay for your wedding