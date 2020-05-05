The move has become necessary due to the continuous surge of confirmed cases in the country.
The ministry noted that although people wear the mask, it is usually worn wrongly.
It has, hence, laid down the following procedure as to how to use the nose masks – whether reusable or not.
These include the following:
- Do not use the mask for more than 12 hours at a time.
- Replace the mask immediately it is damp or soiled.
- When using a reusable mask prepare a soap or bleach lathered water and drop the mask directly into it on removing.
- Leave in the water for five (5) minutes before washing.
- Rinse, dry and iron before reuse.
- Do not re-use single-use surgical masks more than twice or N95 masks more than three times.
- Dispose all used masks in a closed bin or burn it in a safe place
- Wash hands immediately with soap and water, where available apply alcohol-based sanitizer after disposal.