How to wear lace front wig to look like your scalp

Unlike wig-cap wigs, the part will look fairly realistic on a lace front. You also have the option to change where your part lies on most lace front wigs, which gives you more versatility over a regular wig.
Lace front wigs have revolutionised natural style and sheer sophistication with their innovative sheer lace front construction.
But, how do you put on a lace wig? We take you through our expert tips on how to put on a lace front wig so you can step out with confidence!
What you need to wear a lace front wig using glue:
Foundation brush and concealer
How to wear a lace front wig using glue
- Start with a clean and oil-free scalp.
- Braid your hair into cornrows, then secure and flatten all your hair into the wig cap to prevent damage to your edges when the glue is applied.
- Put on the wig to check if it fits properly and aligns with your natural hairline.
- Take off the wig and apply the first layer of glue in bits with a brush, spread it evenly around along the hairline, and blow-dry it. Apply the second layer of glue and blow-dry it until it's tacky and has a clear colour. Never install your wig when the glue is still white.
- Then apply a freeze spray to help your wig stay in place.
- Once it's dry, gently pull the wig back on. Adjust the edge of the wig so that the hairlines match. Also, adjust the back of the wig so that it hangs naturally over your hair.
- When you press the lace into the glue it becomes pretty difficult to remove, so you have to ensure that the wig is perfectly aligned with your hairline, also check both ears for alignment.
- Then trim out the lace with a pair of scissors.
- With your foundation brush apply some concealer and use it to blend the knots with your skin tone to achieve a more natural look.
- Pull out some strands of hair, and cut with a razor into little bits to create the baby hairs. Use the hair mousse to lay your baby hairs in place. Then tie a scarf over the edges and let it sit for a few minutes.
- Comb and style however you want.
- When you are removing your lace front wig, use an adhesive remover to soften the glue before taking off the wig from your scalp.