How to wear lace front wig to look like your scalp

Unlike wig-cap wigs, the part will look fairly realistic on a lace front. You also have the option to change where your part lies on most lace front wigs, which gives you more versatility over a regular wig.

Lace front wigs have revolutionised natural style and sheer sophistication with their innovative sheer lace front construction.

But, how do you put on a lace wig? We take you through our expert tips on how to put on a lace front wig so you can step out with confidence!

What you need to wear a lace front wig using glue:

Lace wig cap

Brush

Glue

Scissors

Freeze spray

Hair mousse

Silk scarf

Foundation brush and concealer

How to wear a lace front wig using glue