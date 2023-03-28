Hypersexuality? Here's how to overcome sex addiction

The problem arises when a person can no longer control their sexual impulses no matter how devastating the consequences might be.

Sex addiction is the presence of a strong urge to have sex as often as you can or get sexual gratification via pornography, masturbation, flirting or in severe cases even voyeurism.

This urge manifests through certain behaviour that makes a person a sex addict.

ADVERTISEMENT

You know you are addicted to sex when your healthy libido goes into overdrive and having sex becomes an obsession.

If you or someone you know is addicted to sex, here’s how you can overcome it:

Acknowledge that it’s happening

The first thing anyone does when they realise they have a cause for concern is to deny it. But admitting to yourself that you may have a problem and accepting it is a crucial step for recovery. Don’t ignore the fact that you may be addicted to sex; face it head-on and find ways to solve it.

Understand your triggers

ADVERTISEMENT

What is it that pushes you off the edge and makes you want to give in to your urge for sex? Is it when you’re feeling helpless or unloved? Or simply because you tell yourself that life is too short and you must act on your impulses? Knowing your triggers will go a long way to avoiding them.

Distract yourself

Once you know what your triggers are, make a conscious effort to avoid them. Distract yourself with something else. Focus on your other interests; it could be anything—writing, cooking, dancing, trekking, etc. Your energy must go into something constructive and not feed your addiction.

Seek professional help

If the addiction goes out of hand, or you feel like you’re not able to control it and might need help, visit a professional. There are tons of counsellors and mental health professionals out there who can help you deal with it. Just remember, you’re not alone in this and there’s nothing to be ashamed of. It’s just another addiction, and like other addictions, you can manage this one too.

ADVERTISEMENT