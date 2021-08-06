Importance of face care

A good skincare routine is only as good as the products you use. While good quality products can help your skin look better now as well as in the future, poor quality products can be ineffective and even cause harm.

Good skin care is important for the following reason

It helps your skin stay in good condition

You’re shedding skin cells throughout the day, so it’s important to keep your skin glowing and in good condition. An effective routine can help prevent acne, treat wrinkles, and help keep your skin looking its best.

Your skin will look more youthful

As you age, your skin’s cells turn over more slowly, making it look duller and less radiant. Using a quality skincare line can help remove dead skin cells so your body will replace them with newer, more youthful cells.

Prevention is easier than correction

Preventing skin problems is easier and less costly than trying to fix them in the future.

Your self-confidence will get a boost

When your skin looks better, you’ll feel better about yourself and have more self-confidence.

What are some good face care methods?

Cleanser

Wash your face gently with a mild product designed for your face. If you have dry skin, you’ll want to choose a cleanser that doesn’t have alcohol, and if you have oily skin, look for an oil-free cleanser. Afterwards, rinse with water. Check out NIVEA Perfect & Radiant 3-in-1 Cleanser and NIVEA Perfect & Radiant Micellar 3-in-1 Cleansing Water

Toner

Toner is used after washing your face, and it helps to get rid of excess oil and dirt, giving you a smooth and radiant skin. We have one of the best toners in NIVEA Perfect & Radiant Micellar 3-in-1 Cleansing Water

Moisturizer

Moisturizers should be used every time you wash your face, even if you have oily skin. If you have this type of skin, choose an oil-free or gel product. our NIVEA Perfect & Radiant Eevn Tone Light Moisturiser SPF15 is the perfect product for you

Sunscreen

Even if your moisturizer has a sunscreen, it can still help to use a separate sunscreen every day, even if it’s cloudy. Choose one that provides broad-spectrum protection and has an SPF of 15 or 30

Exfoliator

Exfoliators are optional and can be used after a cleanser but before a moisturizer. They should only be used a maximum of once or twice a week. You can use our NIVEA Perfect & Radiant 3-in-1 Cleanser and of course to go with it our NIVEA Perfect & Radiant Cleansing Foam

Serum