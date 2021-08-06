RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Importance of face care

Do you have a face care routine or do you just prefer to fall asleep each night and not worry too much about what is on your skin?

You may not think too much about your face care routine, but the truth is you should. Your face is the most visible organ of your body, and it is largely exposed to external elements. Taking care of your skin and developing a face care routine is important because it helps to make the skin on your face look and feel radiant.

A good skincare routine is only as good as the products you use. While good quality products can help your skin look better now as well as in the future, poor quality products can be ineffective and even cause harm.

  • It helps your skin stay in good condition

You’re shedding skin cells throughout the day, so it’s important to keep your skin glowing and in good condition. An effective routine can help prevent acne, treat wrinkles, and help keep your skin looking its best.

  • Your skin will look more youthful

As you age, your skin’s cells turn over more slowly, making it look duller and less radiant. Using a quality skincare line can help remove dead skin cells so your body will replace them with newer, more youthful cells.

  • Prevention is easier than correction

Preventing skin problems is easier and less costly than trying to fix them in the future.

  • Your self-confidence will get a boost

When your skin looks better, you’ll feel better about yourself and have more self-confidence.

  • Cleanser

Wash your face gently with a mild product designed for your face. If you have dry skin, you’ll want to choose a cleanser that doesn’t have alcohol, and if you have oily skin, look for an oil-free cleanser. Afterwards, rinse with water. Check out NIVEA Perfect & Radiant 3-in-1 Cleanser and NIVEA Perfect & Radiant Micellar 3-in-1 Cleansing Water

  • Toner

Toner is used after washing your face, and it helps to get rid of excess oil and dirt, giving you a smooth and radiant skin. We have one of the best toners in NIVEA Perfect & Radiant Micellar 3-in-1 Cleansing Water

  • Moisturizer

Moisturizers should be used every time you wash your face, even if you have oily skin. If you have this type of skin, choose an oil-free or gel product. our NIVEA Perfect & Radiant Eevn Tone Light Moisturiser SPF15 is the perfect product for you

  • Sunscreen

Even if your moisturizer has a sunscreen, it can still help to use a separate sunscreen every day, even if it’s cloudy. Choose one that provides broad-spectrum protection and has an SPF of 15 or 30

  • Exfoliator

Exfoliators are optional and can be used after a cleanser but before a moisturizer. They should only be used a maximum of once or twice a week. You can use our NIVEA Perfect & Radiant 3-in-1 Cleanser and of course to go with it our NIVEA Perfect & Radiant Cleansing Foam

  • Serum

A serum can help address specific issues, such as redness. We have products like NIVEA Even & Radiant Body Lotion and Aloe & Hydration Body Lotion infused with serum for your skin.

