Man narrates how a GHS 200,000 dream wedding for his wife has left him in debt

According to him, he splashed out GHS 200,000 to throw a lavish wedding to please his wife and now he is wallowing in debt.

Posting on the Twitter handle @roll_up_kofi, he narrated how he had endless arguments with the wife on the size of their wedding.

He revealed he earns a monthly salary of Ghc2,500 and had managed to save Ghc30,000.

He was expecting a mid-year bonus of Ghc 75,000 and also intended to request for an advance on his provident fund which was about Ghc40,000.

With all this money in mind, the young accountant made a budget of close to Ghc 200,000 for his wife’s dream wedding.

The money was not readily available hence he went in for a loan with a conviction that he would be receiving the above-mentioned income soon.

The wedding was thrown at Kempinski, the bride’s dreams were fulfilled and he had the praise of his friends and family for going ham on the wedding.

He added that after the wedding, the COVID-19 pandemic set in and his company lost some big clients which resulted in him forfeiting the Ghc75,000 mid-year bonus and the provident fund advance.

He was also given a salary cut and the wife got pregnant.