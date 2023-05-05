NIVEA celebrates Ghanian skin tones with every women’s shade of beautiful

Issues that are often faced by so many women with melanin-rich skin tones are dryness, dull and ashy-looking skin. With the combined need to tackle these issues and also the appearance of stretch marks, NIVEA’s quest was to research and formulate a body care product that works directly on these very real concerns. With result-driven care, our latest addition to our body care products was born.

Pulse Ghana

NIVEA Radiant & Beauty Advanced Care

ADVERTISEMENT

For the women who are always trying to get their regular body care product to give them more nourishment by adding oils, shea butter or glycerine, or are frustrated with the stretchmarks on their skin, well they no longer need to worry.

The New NIVEA Radiant & Beauty Advanced Care is our most advanced care lotion enriched with a blend of FIVE Natural Oils and FIVE vitamins. It sinks deep into the skin to give your body 48-hour nourishment and help with smoothness and stretchmarks reduction in 2 weeks*. The advanced formulation has Avocado Oil which is an antioxidant and has anti-inflammatory properties; moisturising Macadamia Oil; Olive Oil which is an anti-inflammatory and helps treat dry skin; and Soybean Oil which strengthens the skin’s moisture barrier. It’s also boosted with vital Vitamins A, C, E, B3 and Provitamin B5.

Pulse Ghana

The Product Manifesto:

“Our skin is, Our identity, Our energy, Our strength.

ADVERTISEMENT

We revere it, honour it and stay true in it.

It is our glow, our art, our reason for being.

It inspires us to be original,

To be unique,

To be true to ourselves,

ADVERTISEMENT

To forge our own path,

To design our own destiny,

Because no one does it like us!

Our skin Is our power,

We flaunt it everywhere we go.

ADVERTISEMENT

Our skin deserves the right care and nourishment.

New NIVEA Radiant & Beauty Advanced Care,

Especially made for our shade of beautiful.”

The NIVEA Radiant & Beauty Advanced Care comes in a 400ml lotion format and is now available at key retailers nationwide.

For more information on NIVEA’s Radiant & Beauty Advanced Care, visit https://www.nivea.com.gh/, follow and like our pages on

ADVERTISEMENT

#FORYOURSHADEOFBEAUTIFUL

*based on product in use test, use twice daily for 2 weeks. Study done by AC Nielsen in 2021.

** continuous use twice daily.

ADVERTISEMENT