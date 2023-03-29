Pull-out method during sex? Here's how it may fail, risks

Although pulling out may sound easy, it can fail and of course, it has some disadvantages. Here's how:

How does the pull-out method fail?

There’s a lot of room for error with the pull-out method.

Getting the timing wrong

It can be difficult to pinpoint the exact moment when ejaculation will happen. Usually — but not always — ejaculation happens right before orgasm, at the height of sexual pleasure. It can be challenging to switch on the logical part of the brain that says, now’s the time to pull out when the pleasure is most intense.

Pre-ejaculate fluid containing sperm

Sperm can still enter your body even if your partner pulls out on time. Before ejaculation, your partner releases a pre-ejaculate fluid that may contain sperm. This fluid doesn’t have as much sperm as semen, but it may still contain sperm. Pre-ejaculate that contains sperm can get you pregnant if the fluid enters your body.

Disadvantages of the pull-out method

Stressful sex

Even if your partner does their best to pull out in time, things can always go wrong. The pressure to pull out can make sex a more stressful, high-risk situation than if you were using more reliable birth control methods.

Risk of contracting STIs

Unlike condoms, the pull-out method offers zero protection against STIs transmitted through body fluids, like trichomoniasis, chlamydia and gonorrhoea.

It is not considered the most reliable form of birth control

