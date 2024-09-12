ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

3 reasons taking blood tonic during your period may be a bad idea

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Many people believe that taking blood tonic during menstruation can help replenish lost blood, but it’s important to be cautious.

Woman drinking medicine- Vecteezy
Woman drinking medicine- Vecteezy

While blood tonics can be beneficial in certain situations, they may not be suitable for everyone, particularly during menstruation. Here are three key reasons why you should avoid taking blood tonic while on your period.

Recommended articles

1. Overloading iron levels

Blood tonics often contain high levels of iron, which is intended to treat conditions like anaemia. However, during your period, your body is naturally shedding blood, and consuming extra iron without a clear deficiency could lead to an excess of iron in the body.

This can cause side effects such as constipation, nausea, or even more serious conditions like iron overload, which can damage vital organs over time.

ADVERTISEMENT
Overloading iron levels
Overloading iron levels Pulse Nigeria

2. Risk of hormonal imbalance

Some blood tonics contain additional ingredients, such as vitamins or herbs, that may interfere with the delicate hormonal balance your body maintains during menstruation.

Introducing unnecessary supplements can disrupt the natural rhythm of your menstrual cycle, potentially leading to irregular periods, increased cramping, or changes in flow.

3. Misleading sense of relief

ADVERTISEMENT

While blood tonics may give a temporary feeling of increased energy or vitality, they don’t address the root causes of fatigue or discomfort that many experience during their period.

Cramping
Cramping Pulse Ghana

The tiredness you feel during menstruation is usually linked to hormonal changes, not a lack of blood or iron. Relying on blood tonic may mask underlying issues, leading you to ignore proper menstrual health care.

Although blood tonics are useful in certain situations, they are not a one-size-fits-all solution, especially during menstruation.

It’s important to consult with a healthcare professional before taking any supplements, ensuring that you don’t inadvertently cause harm by overloading your body with nutrients it may not need.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maintaining a balanced diet and staying hydrated are often more effective ways to support your body during your period.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Skin-to-skin contact is known as Kangaroo care [NPR]

Why newborn babies are immediately placed on their mother's chest

Facial expressions and meanings [istockphoto]

13 facial expressions and what they reveal about people’s inner feelings

How to lighten dark underarms and thighs using these 3 ingredients

How to lighten dark underarms and thighs using these 3 ingredients

Testicular cancer doctor-Oncology consultants

8 early that you may be developing cancer in your testicles