3 reasons taking blood tonic during your period may be a bad idea

1. Overloading iron levels

Blood tonics often contain high levels of iron, which is intended to treat conditions like anaemia. However, during your period, your body is naturally shedding blood, and consuming extra iron without a clear deficiency could lead to an excess of iron in the body.

This can cause side effects such as constipation, nausea, or even more serious conditions like iron overload, which can damage vital organs over time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

2. Risk of hormonal imbalance

Some blood tonics contain additional ingredients, such as vitamins or herbs, that may interfere with the delicate hormonal balance your body maintains during menstruation.

Introducing unnecessary supplements can disrupt the natural rhythm of your menstrual cycle, potentially leading to irregular periods, increased cramping, or changes in flow.

3. Misleading sense of relief

ADVERTISEMENT

While blood tonics may give a temporary feeling of increased energy or vitality, they don’t address the root causes of fatigue or discomfort that many experience during their period.

Pulse Ghana

The tiredness you feel during menstruation is usually linked to hormonal changes, not a lack of blood or iron. Relying on blood tonic may mask underlying issues, leading you to ignore proper menstrual health care.

Although blood tonics are useful in certain situations, they are not a one-size-fits-all solution, especially during menstruation.

It’s important to consult with a healthcare professional before taking any supplements, ensuring that you don’t inadvertently cause harm by overloading your body with nutrients it may not need.

ADVERTISEMENT