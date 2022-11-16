RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Period fatigue: Here's why women feel tired during menstruation

Berlinda Entsie

Period fatigue is one of the most common symptoms women face during menstruation.

Cramping
Cramping

Period fatigue is a lack of energy and extreme tiredness just before or during a period.

Recommended articles

Sometimes they exhaust you to the point where you don’t feel like working through the day.

Here are some of the common reasons why people feel tired during their periods:

  • Low oestrogen levels

Period fatigue is usually due to a decrease in the hormone oestrogen.

This may be a part of premenstrual syndrome or PMS. This feeling lasts till the oestrogen levels start picking up at the end of the period.

  • Heavy bleeding

This is another reason why you may experience period fatigue. The expert says that this happens because of fibroids, polyps, or a hormonal imbalance. In some cases, a hormonal imbalance can lead to excess development of endometrium (buildup in the lining of the uterus) and lead to heavy menstrual bleeding. Abnormal uterine bleeding can also cause fatigue, adds the doctor. It is best to talk to a doctor to avoid complications.

  • Anaemia

It is a condition in which your body lacks healthy red blood cells that help carry oxygen to other tissues of the body. As per Dr Dalal, anaemia can also lead to period fatigue. This may be because of excessive bleeding or may be due to inadequate intake of iron.

  • Unhealthy diet

Eating a diet low in nutrition can also lead to period fatigue, says the doctor. It is best you eat foods high in iron, protein, omega-3, magnesium, and calcium and contains anti-inflammatory properties.

  • Lack of sleep

Did you know lack of sleep can also increase your risk of heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, stroke, obesity and depression? While the pain and the mood swings may disrupt your sleep schedule, try to get naps whenever you can. Lack of sleep can contribute to period fatigue.

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

G-string

G-strings: Here are 3 surprising risks of wearing them regularly

A threesome is usually exciting [Men'shealth]

Should you take part in threesomes?

Have you gotten tested for HIV AIDS before {Medicinenet]

How STDs can happen without sex

Ginger

Ginger: How to use the superfood for menstrual pain relief