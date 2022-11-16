Period fatigue: Here's why women feel tired during menstruation

Sometimes they exhaust you to the point where you don’t feel like working through the day.

Here are some of the common reasons why people feel tired during their periods:

Low oestrogen levels

Period fatigue is usually due to a decrease in the hormone oestrogen.

This may be a part of premenstrual syndrome or PMS. This feeling lasts till the oestrogen levels start picking up at the end of the period.

Heavy bleeding

This is another reason why you may experience period fatigue. The expert says that this happens because of fibroids, polyps, or a hormonal imbalance. In some cases, a hormonal imbalance can lead to excess development of endometrium (buildup in the lining of the uterus) and lead to heavy menstrual bleeding. Abnormal uterine bleeding can also cause fatigue, adds the doctor. It is best to talk to a doctor to avoid complications.

Anaemia

It is a condition in which your body lacks healthy red blood cells that help carry oxygen to other tissues of the body. As per Dr Dalal, anaemia can also lead to period fatigue. This may be because of excessive bleeding or may be due to inadequate intake of iron.

Unhealthy diet

Eating a diet low in nutrition can also lead to period fatigue, says the doctor. It is best you eat foods high in iron, protein, omega-3, magnesium, and calcium and contains anti-inflammatory properties.

Lack of sleep