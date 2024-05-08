7 things men do when they don’t love you

It’s important to recognise these signs to understand where you stand in your relationship. Here, we will discuss seven common behaviours that might indicate a man’s lack of affection and commitment towards you, helping you see the bigger picture and make informed decisions about your relationship.

1. Lack of communication

When a man doesn’t love you, one of the first signs is a drop in communication. He might not text or call as often as he used to, and when he does, his messages may be short and lack warmth. If you find that you are always the one initiating conversations and there’s little effort from his side to keep in touch, it could be a sign that his feelings have changed.

2. Avoiding spending time together

Another clear indicator is the lack of desire to spend quality time together. If he often makes excuses to avoid meeting up or is always too busy with other things, it might suggest that he’s not as invested in the relationship. A man in love will make time for his partner, no matter how busy his schedule is.

3. No future plans

When a man is in love, he sees his partner in his future plans. If he avoids discussing or making future plans with you, it could be a warning sign. This can include anything from planning holidays together to talking about major life events. His reluctance to think about the future with you might indicate a lack of serious commitment.

4. They are not open about their life

A man who loves you will want to share aspects of his life with you — his thoughts, feelings, and daily experiences.

If he becomes secretive or shuts you out from important parts of his life, it might mean he doesn’t feel close or connected to you. This lack of openness can be a significant indicator of a lack of affection.

5. They don’t make an effort

In a relationship, effort can show up in many ways, from small gestures like sending you your favourite flowers to bigger commitments like making changes to make you happy. If these efforts start to vanish, and he no longer tries to do things that please you or make you feel loved, this can be a sign that he’s not emotionally invested in the relationship anymore.

6. They don’t support you

Support is a cornerstone of any loving relationship. If a man loves you, he’ll support your ambitions, listen to your problems, and stand by you in difficult times. If he seems indifferent to your needs and doesn’t offer support, it’s a strong indication that his feelings might not be as deep as you thought.

7. They show no jealousy

While excessive jealousy is unhealthy, a small amount can be a sign of love and protectiveness. If he shows no reaction when you mention other men or when you spend time with them, it might not necessarily mean he trusts you completely—it could also suggest he’s not concerned about losing you.

Understanding these behaviours can help you make sense of your relationship and decide how to move forward. It’s essential to talk to your partner about your concerns and feelings. Recognising these signs early can save you from further heartache and help you focus on relationships that are truly fulfilling and loving.