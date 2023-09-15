ADVERTISEMENT
Pica: What it is, causes and symptoms

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

If you find yourself craving substances that aren’t food quite often you may be suffering from a condition called Pica.

Pica
Pica

Pica is a condition characterized by the persistent consumption of non-nutritive, non-food substances.

Pica can involve a wide range of materials, including but not limited to dirt, clay, chalk, paper, ice, hair, soap, and more.

The exact cause of pica is not fully understood, but it is believed to be associated with various factors, including:

1. Iron deficiencies: Some individuals with pica may have underlying nutritional deficiencies, such as iron deficiency anemia or zinc deficiency.

Their bodies may crave non-food items in an attempt to obtain missing nutrients.

If you find yourself craving nonfood substances try boosting your iron levels by getting blood tonic or zinc tablets.

2. Psychological factors: Pica can be linked to psychological factors, such as stress, anxiety, or emotional disturbances.

Some people with pica may engage in the behavior as a coping mechanism or to relieve anxiety.

If you find yourself craving nonfood substances when stressed or anxious, try replacing these habits with something healthy.

3. Developmental factors: Pica is more common in children and pregnant women. It may be a developmental phase in which exploration through oral contact with objects occurs.

4. Cultural or familial influences: In some cultures, the consumption of certain non-food substances is considered a normal practice.

Additionally, children may mimic the behavior of family members or peers.

Pica can have health risks and complications, including gastrointestinal problems, dental issues, and the risk of ingesting harmful or toxic substances.

If you have pica, seek help from a professional, to help save you from potential health complications.

