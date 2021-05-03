Shea butter: 5 amazing benefits of this beauty product on your skin and hair

However, it does more than just moisturize the skin. Shea butter is one of the most versatile beauty ingredients. It can be used in various forms and has immense benefits ranging from protection against UV rays to anti-ageing effects.

Here are some of the benefits of shea butter on the skin and hair.

Treats acne scars

Most people with acne-prone skin experience scarring after treating the acne. Shea butter contains fatty acids such as oleic, palmitic, stearic, and linolenic acids that are known for their healing properties. It can help heal scars including acne scars, sunburns, and insect bites giving you a flawless appearance. Since it’s a natural product, it’s a great alternative if using other acne treatments irritates your skin.

Reduces stretch marks

Stretch marks are common for both men and women. They normally occur when the skin loses its elasticity due to stretching. Stretch marks can cause insecurity as they cause visible blemishes on the skin. However, massaging shea butter on the affected areas is proven to reduce the appearance of stretch marks. This boosts collagen production which allows the skin to maintain its elasticity.

Promotes hair growth

Hair plays a crucial role in our general appearance. Having healthy hair makes you look more attractive but many experience hair loss due to certain lifestyle diseases, age, and genetics. Using shea butter on your scalp can help repair your hair follicles and promote hair growth. It’s a great product to use on thinning hairlines.

Heals cracked heels

Foot care is just as important as skincare yet many seem to neglect this area. Feet are more prone to dryness and bruising than other parts of the body. Therefore, it’s necessary to take care of them to keep them looking good. Shea butter can transform the appearance of your feet. Apart from keeping them moisturized, it can heal cracked heels and reduce the pain thanks to its anti-inflammatory properties.

Help reduce razor bumps

Shea butter is one of the best shaving agents.