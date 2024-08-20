This is what white marks on fingernails say about your health

So, before you simply brush them off, it’s worth exploring what these seemingly harmless spots could be telling you about your health.

Minor trauma

White marks on your nails are often the result of minor injuries or trauma to the nail bed. This could be something as simple as bumping your nail against a hard surface. The marks appear as the nail grows out and are generally harmless.

ADVERTISEMENT

Allergic reactions

An allergic reaction to nail polish, hardeners, or other nail products can cause white spots to form on your nails. If you notice these marks after using a new product, it may be worth considering an alternative.

Pulse

Nutritional deficiencies

Although less common, white spots on your nails can sometimes indicate a deficiency in essential nutrients like zinc or calcium. Maintaining a balanced diet can help prevent these deficiencies and keep your nails healthy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fungal infections

A fungal infection in the nail can lead to white marks or patches. In more advanced cases, the nail may become thick, discoloured, or brittle. It’s important to address fungal infections early to prevent them from worsening.

BusinessInsider USA Images

System illnesses

In rare cases, leukonychia can be a sign of underlying systemic illnesses, such as liver or kidney disease. However, these conditions are usually accompanied by other symptoms, and white marks alone are not definitive signs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

Genetics

Some people are simply predisposed to having white spots on their nails due to genetic factors. If these marks have been present for as long as you can remember and show no signs of changing, they are likely harmless.

Understanding these points can help you determine whether the white marks on your nails are a simple cosmetic issue or something that requires further attention.