This is what white marks on fingernails say about your health

These marks, medically referred to as leukonychia, are common and can appear for various reasons. While most people tend to dismiss them as minor or insignificant, the truth is that these white spots can sometimes signal underlying issues that may require attention.
White marks on your fingernails can be more than just a cosmetic concern; they can actually provide insights into your overall health.
So, before you simply brush them off, it’s worth exploring what these seemingly harmless spots could be telling you about your health.
Minor trauma
White marks on your nails are often the result of minor injuries or trauma to the nail bed. This could be something as simple as bumping your nail against a hard surface. The marks appear as the nail grows out and are generally harmless.
Allergic reactions
An allergic reaction to nail polish, hardeners, or other nail products can cause white spots to form on your nails. If you notice these marks after using a new product, it may be worth considering an alternative.
Nutritional deficiencies
Although less common, white spots on your nails can sometimes indicate a deficiency in essential nutrients like zinc or calcium. Maintaining a balanced diet can help prevent these deficiencies and keep your nails healthy.
Fungal infections
A fungal infection in the nail can lead to white marks or patches. In more advanced cases, the nail may become thick, discoloured, or brittle. It’s important to address fungal infections early to prevent them from worsening.
System illnesses
In rare cases, leukonychia can be a sign of underlying systemic illnesses, such as liver or kidney disease. However, these conditions are usually accompanied by other symptoms, and white marks alone are not definitive signs.
Genetics
Some people are simply predisposed to having white spots on their nails due to genetic factors. If these marks have been present for as long as you can remember and show no signs of changing, they are likely harmless.
Understanding these points can help you determine whether the white marks on your nails are a simple cosmetic issue or something that requires further attention.
If in doubt, especially if these marks appear frequently or are accompanied by other symptoms, consulting a healthcare professional is always a good idea.