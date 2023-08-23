Recurring candidiasis: This is why your yeast infection won’t go away

The symptoms of candidiasis can vary depending on the affected area, but some common symptoms include:

1. Red patches on the skin.

2. Intense vaginal itchiness or soreness.

3. Burning sensation during urination.

4. Unusual vaginal discharge.

Several factors can contribute to the recurrence of candidiasis:

Sexual Activity: While candidiasis is not classified as a sexually transmitted infection, sexual activity can disrupt the natural balance of microorganisms in the genital area, potentially leading to yeast overgrowth

Hygiene Practices: Over-cleaning the vaginal area or using harsh soaps can disturb the natural pH balance, allowing Candida to thrive. Also, be very selective about the kind of fingers that go down your lady parts; ensure that they're clean at all times.

The type of treatment: sometimes women are given antibiotics to fight a fungi infection. When this happens the symptoms go away for a few weeks and come back because the antibiotics end up disrupting the balance in the beneficial bacteria, which leads to candida overgrowth.

Get medicine that is used to treat fungi infection because antibiotics do not help.

Diet: A diet high in sugary foods and refined carbohydrates can promote Candida growth. Yeast feeds on sugar so be wary of foods like rice, and foods made from white flour, especially bread, they create a convenient environment for yeast to thrive.

Hormonal Changes: Fluctuations in hormone levels, such as those experienced during pregnancy, menstruation, or hormone therapy, can alter the vaginal environment and increase the risk of yeast overgrowth.

Diabetes: High blood sugar levels provide an environment conducive to yeast overgrowth. People with poorly controlled diabetes are more susceptible to recurring candidiasis.

Tight Clothing and Humidity: Wearing tight-fitting, non-breathable clothing and living in humid environments can create conditions that promote yeast growth.

Weakened Immune System: A compromised immune system can make it harder for the body to fight off infections, including candidiasis. Conditions such as HIV/AIDS, certain autoimmune disorders, and treatments like chemotherapy can weaken the immune response.

To manage and prevent recurring candidiasis, individuals can take several steps, including maintaining good hygiene, avoiding excessive sugar consumption, wearing breathable clothing, managing underlying health conditions, and considering probiotics to promote a healthy balance of microorganisms.