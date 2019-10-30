Makeup artists play a significant role in our daily lives and on special occasions like weddings, birthday parties, graduations among others.
Makeup is basically to enhance our natural beauty and give us a well-defined face as we posed for iconic photographs.
Every aspect of a bridal look from the gown, shoes, hair, accessories, bouquet and makeup must be carefully selected and executed to leave the groom teary when the bride walks down the aisle.
Who do you trust to give you flawless face beat on your big day? Will they use quality makeup products and brushes? Are they familiar with new trends?
Working with a professional and friendly makeup artist puts you in a positive mood ahead a few hours to your wedding day.
Here are top makeup artists in Ghana that will transform your natural beauty for a special day.
Lawrebabe Mua
Face Mechanic
Minalyn Touch
Alexandrina Makeup
Nancy Blaq
Shine and shadows
Cutie Bridal Gh
Mz14wson
MakeupbuZulky
Reggies Makeovers
Aliginamakeover
Cjzmakeover