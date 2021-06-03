Vagina health: 5 foods to make the vagina happy and healthy

Ladies, for a healthy, feel-good, orgasm-rich vagina, it starts with your diet. This healthy diet allows your vagina to sensitive when it needs to be and be healthy inside and out for you and your partner. Here are some 5 foods you need to be eating:

Spinach

Spinach is rich in magnesium, a mineral that decreases inflammation in blood vessels and increases blood flow. Increased blood flow drives blood to the extremities, which, like Viagra, can increase arousal and make sex more pleasurable.

Carrot

Researchers found that women who consumed flavonoid luteolin (found in carrots, cabbages, and peppers) saw a 34% reduced risk of ovarian cancer.

Water

This shouldn't come as a surprise to you, but guzzling down H2O is probably one of the best things you can do to your vagina.

Hydration is key for overall health, but also for proper functioning of the vagina which has its own self-cleaning system. Adequate water intake will increase lubrication, allow secretions to be released and proper PH balance of vaginal tissues.

Garlic

We're not telling you to consume it in raw form (unless that's your thing), but adding garlic to your meals can provide much protection to your vagina. Thanks to its anti-microbial properties, garlic can help fight yeast infections.

Coconut oil