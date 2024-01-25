ADVERTISEMENT
Cervical cancer: Symptoms and how to prevent it

Cervical cancer, a topic often whispered about but seldom discussed openly, is a critical health issue affecting women worldwide.

Early detection and treatment can prevent up to 80% of all cervical cancer cases [Medanta]
It's important to shed light on who is at risk. Essentially, any woman can be at risk for cervical cancer, particularly those over the age of 30.

Key factors include a history of human papillomavirus (HPV) infection, which is actually quite common and often transmitted sexually.

Other risk factors include smoking, a weakened immune system, long-term use of birth control pills, and having multiple sexual partners.

It's a mix of lifestyle choices and biological factors, but knowledge is power, right?

Signs and symptoms:

Now, let’s talk about the signs and symptoms because catching this cancer early can make a huge difference.

Unfortunately, in its early stages, cervical cancer may not show any symptoms. That's why regular screenings are crucial.

However, as the cancer progresses, symptoms can include irregular bleeding, such as bleeding between periods, after sex, or after menopause.

Other red flags are unusual vaginal discharge, pain during sex, and pelvic pain. These symptoms can be easy to brush off, but they deserve attention and a chat with your healthcare provider.

Preventive measures:

When it comes to cervical cancer, prevention and early detection are your best defenses. Regular Pap tests and HPV vaccinations are powerful tools in this fight.

The Pap test can detect changes in your cervical cells before they turn into cancer, while the HPV vaccine protects against the types of HPV that most often cause cervical cancer. It's also wise to practice safe sex and avoid smoking.

Awareness is key in the battle against cervical cancer. Understanding the risks, recognizing the symptoms, and taking proactive steps for early detection can save lives.

It's about empowering yourself with knowledge and taking charge of your health. So, let's keep the conversation going, get those regular check-ups, and spread the word. Your health is worth it!

