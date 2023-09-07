Your next wig should be inspired by these 5 Kardashian sisters’ hairstyles

The expert hair stylists at London hair salon Top One have revealed their definitive list of the most iconic Kardashian hairstyles that should inspire you when shopping for your next wig.

Kim K’s blunt bob

Pulse Nigeria

Kim Kardashian showcased a face-framing blunt bob on Instagram, which garnered nearly 60 million views on TikTok, making it one of 2023's most popular hairstyles. A blunt bob wig is also one of the cheapest wigs you can buy because of its length.

Khloe Kardashian’s long bob

Khloe Kardashian's bob style was first introduced in 2017. It has gained 27 million views on TikTok, featuring a slice style with blunt edges. This style looks good on every woman, especially the 16-inch wig.

Kylie Jenner’s blue ombre

This colour of wig is for the adventurous at heart. Looking for a new wig to buy? Try the blue ombre. In 2014, Kylie Jenner wore a blue ombre look at the BMAs, a fan favourite that has garnered over 4 million views on TikTok, despite the absence of TikTok during her blue ombre era.

Kris Jenner’s pixie cut

Kris is their mother, but for this article, we will be referring to her as a Kardashian sister. The pixie wig is very on-trend, but how about you try the blonde pixie? Kris Jenner, known for her pixie cut, recently bleached her hair, a trend that has garnered over 55,000 TikTok views for her extreme makeover, which has become a global sensation.

Kendall’s auburn highlights

Pulse Nigeria