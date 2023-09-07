ADVERTISEMENT
Your next wig should be inspired by these 5 Kardashian sisters’ hairstyles

Temi Iwalaiye

Let the Kardashians inspire your next wig purchase.

The expert hair stylists at London hair salon Top One have revealed their definitive list of the most iconic Kardashian hairstyles that should inspire you when shopping for your next wig.

Kim's K blunt bob [yaay]
Kim's K blunt bob [yaay] Pulse Nigeria
Kim Kardashian showcased a face-framing blunt bob on Instagram, which garnered nearly 60 million views on TikTok, making it one of 2023's most popular hairstyles. A blunt bob wig is also one of the cheapest wigs you can buy because of its length.

Khloe's long bob [byrdie]
Khloe's long bob [byrdie] Pulse Nigeria

Khloe Kardashian's bob style was first introduced in 2017. It has gained 27 million views on TikTok, featuring a slice style with blunt edges. This style looks good on every woman, especially the 16-inch wig.

Kylie Jenner's blue Ombre [Mirror]
Kylie Jenner's blue Ombre [Mirror] Pulse Nigeria

This colour of wig is for the adventurous at heart. Looking for a new wig to buy? Try the blue ombre. In 2014, Kylie Jenner wore a blue ombre look at the BMAs, a fan favourite that has garnered over 4 million views on TikTok, despite the absence of TikTok during her blue ombre era.

Kris Jenner's blonde bob [hollywoodgossip]
Kris Jenner's blonde bob [hollywoodgossip] Pulse Nigeria

Kris is their mother, but for this article, we will be referring to her as a Kardashian sister. The pixie wig is very on-trend, but how about you try the blonde pixie? Kris Jenner, known for her pixie cut, recently bleached her hair, a trend that has garnered over 55,000 TikTok views for her extreme makeover, which has become a global sensation.

Auburn is an excellent colour on black women [Pinterest]
Auburn is an excellent colour on black women [Pinterest] Pulse Nigeria

Not bold enough for a bright colour, try auburn or ginger. Kendall Jenner's auburn hair gloss formula gained over 65 million views on TikTok, with videos of people trying to recreate the look. If you want to experiment with colour but don't want to do too much, an auburn wig is always a great idea.

