7 edible insects and their surprising benefits

In fact, insects are a great source of food. They are packed with nutrients, easy to find, and good for the environment. Eating insects can be healthy for us and helpful for our planet.

Here are some edible insects and their surprising benefits.

1. Crickets

Crickets are one of the most popular edible insects. They are small, crunchy, and full of protein.

Eating crickets can help you build strong muscles because they have more protein than beef! Crickets are also rich in vitamins and minerals like iron and calcium. They can be made into cricket flour and used in baking, or eaten whole as a snack.

Benefits:

High in protein

Rich in iron and calcium

Can be used in many recipes

2. Mealworms

Mealworms are another tasty insect you can eat. They are the larvae of beetles and look like tiny worms. Mealworms are high in protein and contain healthy fats and fibre. They taste nutty and can be added to salads, soups, or even cookies.

Benefits:

High in protein and healthy fats

Good source of fibre

Can be added to various dishes

3. Grasshoppers

Grasshoppers are common in many cultures as a food source. They are larger than crickets and have a crunchy texture.

Grasshoppers are rich in protein and vitamins, especially B vitamins, which are important for energy. They are usually roasted and can be eaten as a snack or used in tacos.

Benefits:

High in protein and B vitamins

Crunchy and delicious

Great as snacks or in meals

4. Ants

Ants are tiny but packed with nutrition. Different types of ants are eaten around the world. They have a sour, citrusy taste and are rich in protein, iron, and zinc. Some people enjoy them roasted or sprinkled on salads. Ant eggs, called escamoles, are considered a delicacy in Mexico.

Benefits:

High in protein, iron, and zinc

Unique citrusy taste

Can be used in gourmet dishes

5. Termites

Termites might be pests in your home, but they are also a nutritious food. In many African countries, termites are roasted and eaten as a snack.

They are rich in protein, healthy fats, and calcium. Termites have a mild flavour and can be eaten by themselves or added to other dishes.

Benefits:

High in protein and healthy fats

Good source of calcium

Mild flavour that blends well with other foods

6. Silkworms

Silkworms are the larvae of silk moths. They are popular in Asian cuisine and are often boiled or fried.

Silkworms are high in protein and contain important vitamins and minerals like iron, magnesium, and vitamin B12. They have a chewy texture and can be added to soups or eaten as a crunchy snack.

Benefits:

High in protein and essential nutrients

Chewy texture

Versatile in cooking

7. Cicadas

Cicadas are known for their loud sounds, but they are also edible. They have a nutty flavour and are packed with protein. Cicadas are usually boiled or fried and can be eaten whole. They are rich in antioxidants, which help protect our cells from damage.

Benefits:

High in protein and antioxidants

Nutty flavour

Can be eaten whole or used in recipes

Eating insects might seem unusual, but they are nutritious, sustainable, and high in protein, vitamins, and minerals.