The event was a glittering and stylish affair, filled with glamour and vibrant colors, bringing together a host of stars, business leaders, and influential figures who were all impeccably dressed and eager to be recognized for their outstanding achievements.
EMMY Awards '23: The glitz, glamour and recognition
The annual Exclusive Men of the Year Awards, took place on Saturday, October 14, at the Grand Arena, AICC in Accra.
Recommended articles
While the spotlight undoubtedly shone on individual accomplishments, the event also aimed to highlight the collective influence that inspires and shapes greatness. The Emmy Awards, now in its eighth year, celebrate exceptional individuals who have achieved remarkable feats in a range of competitive categories spanning various fields, including creative arts, business, media, technology, and sports.
Guiding the audience through a delightful evening was the dynamic hosting duo of TV personalities, Nathaniel Attoh and Nancy Isime, known for their charisma and wit. They brought a perfect blend of entertainment and sophistication to the ceremony, ensuring that attendees had a memorable and enjoyable experience.
The night was a spectacular celebration of the best and brightest in their respective fields.
See a full list of winners below:
Young Achievers Award(Female) - Berla Mundi
Man of the Year Health Award - Dr. Abdulai Rahman Fadilu
Man of the Year Technology Award -Olugbenga Agboola
Humanitarian Award - Kavuma Dauda
The Guardian Award - Fred Swaniker
Pav Ansah Communicator Award - Erastus Asare Donkor
Discovery of the Year Award - Mohammed Kudus
Lifetime Achievement Award - Prof. Ablade Glover
Man of Courage Award - Cobhams Asuquo
Man of the Year Award(Sports) - Mohammed Kudus
Designer of the Year Award - Jay Ray Ghartey
Creative and Support Arts Award - Ibrahim Mahama
Actor of the Year Award - Bill Asamoah
Media Excellence Award - Tajuddeen Addepetu
Woman of the Year Award - Beatrice Agyemang
Group of the Year Award - Lions Club International
Green Corporate Star of the Year Award - The Good Roll Africa
Man of Style Award - Nana Sarfo (SavileRow)
The Youth Change Maker Award - Hamza Haki El Kharroubi
Brand of the Year Award - Zeepay Ghana Limited
The Settler Award - Rayan Sharara(Orca Deco)
Continental Icon Award - Asamoah Gyan
Man of the Year Award(Music) - Black Sherif
Young Achiever Award(Male) - Mr. Eazi
Special Recognition Award - Thebeetsile Kgosi Ikalafeng
Special Recognition Award(Cultural Amb) - Chief Dele Momodu
Man of the Year Award(Business) - Dr. James Orleans Lindsay
Man of the Year Award - Mr. Alex Apau Dadey
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh