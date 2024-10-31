6th Women’s Choice Awards Scheduled for November 1

Award categories include Agency of Change, Beauty Brand of the Year, Young Star of the Year, Young Media Personality, Young Achiever, Women in Tech Award, Team of the Year, Sport Personality, Media Personality, and Makeup Artist of the Year.

Additional categories comprise Journalist of the Year, Humanitarian of the Year, Her Abilities Award, Creative Woman of the Year, Social Media Influencer of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, Actress of the Year, Women Behind the Scene, Catering Service of the Year, Corporate Woman of the Year, Fashion Accessories Brand of the Year, Fashion Brand of the Year, and Health Personalities of the Year.

Some notable individuals nominated in these categories include Michelin Tucker, Sweety Abochi, Blessing Bliss Frimpong, Anita Akuffo, Asieduwaa Akumia, Natalie Andoh, Shapes by Nelson, Chichi Yakubu, Endurance Grand, Portia Fafali Effia, Juliet Kings, Empress Neeta, Gloria Sarfo, Fella Makafui, Benedicta Gafah, Sarah Messan, and Jasmine Baroudi.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an interview with NEWSONE, Gideon Raji, Chief Executive Officer of Global Ovations, emphasised the importance of recognising women's achievements and contributions to empower them and acknowledge their role in national development.