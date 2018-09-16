Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Events >

B/A rep Akpene Diatta Hoggar wins Miss Universe Ghana 2018


Beauty Pageant B/A rep Akpene Diatta Hoggar wins Miss Universe Ghana 2018

Hoggar, who represented the Brong Ahafo region, won the pageant staged at the at the Labadi Beach Hotel by Maltz Promotions.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Miss Akpene Diatta Hoggar has won the 2018 Miss Universe Ghana beauty pageant, taking home a new car.

play

READ MORE: TEDxOsu releases speakers for September 8th conference

Hoggar, who represented the Brong Ahafo region, won the pageant staged at the at the Labadi Beach Hotel by Maltz Promotions.

Maltz Promotions is led by Menaye Donkor, who is a former winner of the competition herself and wife of the Ghanaian international footballer Sulley Muntari.

play

Hoggar survived various elimination stages to make it among the 10 ladies for the final event.

A model, blogger and an entrepreneur, she aspires to become a global change agent.

play

READ MORE:  Pulse Ghana, Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, others nominated for Ghana Event Awards 2018

She will represent Ghana at this year's Miss Universe international pageant slated for December this year in Thailand.

Celebrities who graced the occasion were Zynell Zuh, Nikki Samonas, Nana Aba Anamoah and Shirley Frimpong-Manso.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Photos: Article Wan rocks fans at Play Africa BonFIRE Night With The Stars Photos Article Wan rocks fans at Play Africa BonFIRE Night With The Stars
Comedy: Accra thrilled at second Glo Laffta fest show Comedy Accra thrilled at second Glo Laffta fest show
Clubbing: 8 tips on how to successfully approach a girl in a club Clubbing 8 tips on how to successfully approach a girl in a club
#GEA2018: Ghana Event Award 2018 full list of winners #GEA2018 Ghana Event Award 2018 full list of winners
Photos: Samsung empowers lives with new Note9 Smartphone Photos Samsung empowers lives with new Note9 Smartphone
Photos: 2018 Social Media Week successfully launched in Accra Photos 2018 Social Media Week successfully launched in Accra

Recommended Videos

Pulse Events: Zylofon signees & more win at Glitz Style Awards Pulse Events Zylofon signees & more win at Glitz Style Awards
Pulse Events: Glo Laffta Fest - Live PT 2 Pulse Events Glo Laffta Fest - Live PT 2
Pulse Events: Glo Laffta Fest - Live PT 1 Pulse Events Glo Laffta Fest - Live PT 1



Top Articles

1 #RTPAwards18 See full list nominees for 2018 RTP Awardsbullet
2 Cinema SKY Girls bring out the big guns at the Silverbird Cinemabullet
3 Evita Joseph Make-up artist tops 2018 Ghana Make-Up Awards nominees listbullet
4 Full nominees list Pulse Ghana, Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, others...bullet
5 Beauty Pageant B/A rep Akpene Diatta Hoggar wins Miss Universe...bullet
6 Photos 2018 Social Media Week successfully launched in Accrabullet
7 Pulse Fashion Here are all the beautiful photos from the...bullet
8 #GEA2018 Ghana Event Award 2018 full list of winnersbullet
9 Photos Samsung Ghana launches 4 new smartphones with...bullet
10 Pulse Fashion Best dressed female celebrities at the...bullet

Related Articles

GEA 2018 Amakye Dede, Bola Ray, KKD, Uncle Ebo Whyte, Asaabea Cropper, others to be honoured on Sept. 7
Full nominees list Pulse Ghana, Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, others nominated for Ghana Event Awards 2018
Pulse Fashion Best dressed female celebrities at the 2018 Exclusive Men Of The Year Awards
In Accra TEDxOsu releases speakers for September 8th conference
Bumper To Bumper Terry Bright Fosu, Adjetey Sowah, others named as judges for reality dance show
Events Menaye Donkor launches She-Y by Menaye in Accra
Be Bold For Change Spit Bars & Poetry event set for June 25
Finale Miss KNUST grand finale slated for February 25

Top Videos

1 Video Here is how Ghanaians celebrated Easter 2018bullet
2 S Concert Fancy Gadam showcases his culture at S Concert - Pulse Eventsbullet

Events

Photos from the TEDxOsu September 8th conference
Pulse Event Photos from the TEDxOsu September 8th conference
Adomaa holds ‘Adomaa Vs Adomaa’ EP concert Sept. 15
Adomaa Singer holds ‘Adomaa Vs Adomaa’ EP concert at Alliance Française Sept. 15
September 9 Glo Laffta fest returns to Accra on Sunday
Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel kick-starts its Kilo for Kindness campaign
Charity Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel kick-starts its Kilo for Kindness campaign
X
Advertisement