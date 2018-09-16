B/A rep Akpene Diatta Hoggar wins Miss Universe Ghana 2018

news

Miss Akpene Diatta Hoggar has won the 2018 Miss Universe Ghana beauty pageant, taking home a new car.

Hoggar, who represented the Brong Ahafo region, won the pageant staged at the at the Labadi Beach Hotel by Maltz Promotions.

Maltz Promotions is led by Menaye Donkor, who is a former winner of the competition herself and wife of the Ghanaian international footballer Sulley Muntari.

Hoggar survived various elimination stages to make it among the 10 ladies for the final event.

A model, blogger and an entrepreneur, she aspires to become a global change agent.

She will represent Ghana at this year's Miss Universe international pageant slated for December this year in Thailand.

Celebrities who graced the occasion were Zynell Zuh, Nikki Samonas, Nana Aba Anamoah and Shirley Frimpong-Manso.