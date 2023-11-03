Empowering Fridays with Michy: Reflo's sheroes unveiled

In the latest episode, they delved into the theme of "Reflo's Sheroes" and shared their heartfelt stories about the women who have inspired and influenced them.

The Reflo's Ladies

The Reflo's ladies are a diverse group, each with her own unique perspective and experiences. Here's a quick introduction to our dynamic panel for this episode:

Ms. Candid: Known for her unapologetic honesty and authenticity.

Church Girl: The embodiment of faith and resilience.

Maverick: The fearless and adventurous spirit.

Womanist: Advocate for women's rights and equality.

Barbie: The pampered princess.

Shining the Spotlight on Sheroes

In this episode, the ladies shared stories about the women who have played pivotal roles in their lives as sheroes. It was heartwarming to hear how each panelist was shaped and inspired by these incredible women.

Ms. Candid, described Yaa Asantewaa as a resilient woman who lived a legacy to transform generations and her unwavering stories supported her during her formative years, instilling in her the values of resilience and self-confidence. She fondly shared stories of Yaa Asantewaa’s courage and the impact it had on her life.

Church Girl, drawing strength from her faith, spoke about the powerful influence of her mother. She shared how her mom's unwavering belief and love helped her overcome challenges and setbacks.

Maverick opened up about her mentor Queen Amina Mahamud, someone who encouraged her to push boundaries and not settle for mediocrity. The influence of this woman in her life has been instrumental in her adventurous pursuits.

Womanist passionately spoke about the women who have led the fight for gender equality, including iconic figures like Maya Angelou and Audre Lorde. These women's writings and activism have driven her commitment to women's rights.

Barbie, a strong believer in women supporting women, cited her mother and boss, Ms. Rebecca Osam, as her sheroes. She described her boss's leadership and her mother's unwavering support as inspirations for her journey.

Catch Up on YouTube

Missed the live show? Don't worry; you can catch the full recap on Reflo's TV’s YouTube channel. The show's empowering stories and insightful discussions are available at your convenience. Subscribe to the channel, and empower your Fridays with these remarkable sheroes.

"Empowering Fridays with Michy" Reflo’s TV on Metro TV is not just a show; it's a platform for sharing stories of strength, inspiration, and empowerment. In this episode, the Reflo's ladies took us on a journey through their lives, highlighting the sheroes who've helped shape them into the incredible women they are today. It's a reminder that behind every successful woman, there's often a remarkable shero inspiring her along the way. Tune in next Friday at 9 pm for more empowering moments with Michy and her guests.

