Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Events >

Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited donates to the Chief Imam


Photos Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited donates to the Chief Imam as part of Eid-Ul-Adha festivities

Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited (GGBL) has presented two hundred (200) packs of its non-alcoholic beverage, Orijin Zero, to the National Chief Imam, Sheik Nuhu Sharubutu as part of activities to mark the Eid Ul Adha festivities.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited donates to the Chief Imam as part of Eid-Ul-Adha festivities play

Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited donates to the Chief Imam as part of Eid-Ul-Adha festivities

Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited (GGBL) has presented two hundred (200) packs of its non-alcoholic beverage, Orijin Zero, to the National Chief Imam, Sheik Nuhu Sharubutu as part of activities to mark the Eid Ul Adha festivities.

Orijin Zero, a non-alcoholic variant of the Orijin trademark was introduced two years by GGBL to satisfy the growing needs of Ghanaians who do not consume alcohol but given the cultural significance of herbs, would love the unique, natural taste of Orijin Zero.

The non-alcoholic beverage made with honey, fruits and herbs such as cola nuts, prune, and oak wood was donated to continue the relationship between the two parties; Guinness Ghana and the Muslim Community.

play GGBL team, National Chief Imam- Sheik Nuhu Sharubutu and members of the Chief Imam’s Office

 

Leading the delegation, Rita Agyeiwaa Rockson, Communications and Employee Engagement Manager of GGBL said “About a year ago, when we launched Orijin Zero and presented the brand to the Chief Imam for his blessings and support, He gave his total support and blessings and today, we return to give him an update on the brand performance which has surpassed all expectations”.

She also used the opportunity to wish the Chief Imam and all Muslims in Ghana and beyond Eid Mubarak.

play GGBL team presenting Orijin Zero to Sheik Aremeyaw Shiabu - The Spokesperson for the National Chief Imam.

 

The Spokesperson for the National Chief Imam, Sheik Aremeyaw Shiabu, thanked Guinness Ghana for their donation and continuous support towards the office of the Chief Imam and the entire Muslim community.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

Recommended Articles

Full nominees list: Pulse Ghana, Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, others nominated for Ghana Event Awards 2018 Full nominees list Pulse Ghana, Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, others nominated for Ghana Event Awards 2018
Pulse Fashion: Best dressed female celebrities at the 2018 Exclusive Men Of The Year Awards Pulse Fashion Best dressed female celebrities at the 2018 Exclusive Men Of The Year Awards
Nightlife: 10 reasons why going to a Nairobi nightclub is a waste of time Nightlife 10 reasons why going to a Nairobi nightclub is a waste of time
EMY'S 2018: Full list of winners from the Exclusive Men Of The Year Awards EMY'S 2018 Full list of winners from the Exclusive Men Of The Year Awards
EMYs: Here are all the beautiful photos from the Exclusive Men of the Year Awards EMYs Here are all the beautiful photos from the Exclusive Men of the Year Awards
Exclusive Men of the Year Awards: Togbe Afede XIV named the Ultimate Man of the Year at EMYs Exclusive Men of the Year Awards Togbe Afede XIV named the Ultimate Man of the Year at EMYs

Recommended Videos

Pulse Events: Glo Laftta Fest (Live) Pulse Events Glo Laftta Fest (Live)
Video: Pulse Events - Glo Laftta Fest highlights Video Pulse Events - Glo Laftta Fest highlights
Pulse Events: Muslims sharing their opinions on this years Eid-ul-Adha Pulse Events Muslims sharing their opinions on this years Eid-ul-Adha



Top Articles

1 Lafftafest shows Glo lines up stars for Mega Musicbullet
2 Full nominees list Pulse Ghana, Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, others...bullet
3 Exclusive Men of the Year Awards Togbe Afede XIV named the Ultimate...bullet
4 EMY'S 2018 Full list of winners from the Exclusive Men Of The Year...bullet
5 EMYs Here are all the beautiful photos from the Exclusive Men of...bullet
6 Pulse Fashion Best dressed female celebrities at the 2018...bullet
7 Photos Samsung Ghana launches 4 new smartphones with...bullet
8 Evita Joseph Make-up artist tops 2018 Ghana Make-Up Awards...bullet
9 #RTPAwards18 See full list nominees for 2018 RTP Awardsbullet
10 Photos Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited donates to the...bullet

Events

Annual Event Dalex Finance rewards hardworking staff at annual games and awards ceremony
Exclusive Men Of The Year Awards Daddy Lumba and Simi to perform at EMY's 2018
Beauty Pageant Miss Ghana: Inna Patty's Exclusive Events denies sexual exploitation charge
In Accra TEDxOsu releases speakers for September 8th conference