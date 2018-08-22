Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited donates to the Chief Imam

news

Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited (GGBL) has presented two hundred (200) packs of its non-alcoholic beverage, Orijin Zero, to the National Chief Imam, Sheik Nuhu Sharubutu as part of activities to mark the Eid Ul Adha festivities.

Orijin Zero, a non-alcoholic variant of the Orijin trademark was introduced two years by GGBL to satisfy the growing needs of Ghanaians who do not consume alcohol but given the cultural significance of herbs, would love the unique, natural taste of Orijin Zero.

The non-alcoholic beverage made with honey, fruits and herbs such as cola nuts, prune, and oak wood was donated to continue the relationship between the two parties; Guinness Ghana and the Muslim Community.

Leading the delegation, Rita Agyeiwaa Rockson, Communications and Employee Engagement Manager of GGBL said “About a year ago, when we launched Orijin Zero and presented the brand to the Chief Imam for his blessings and support, He gave his total support and blessings and today, we return to give him an update on the brand performance which has surpassed all expectations”.

She also used the opportunity to wish the Chief Imam and all Muslims in Ghana and beyond Eid Mubarak.

The Spokesperson for the National Chief Imam, Sheik Aremeyaw Shiabu, thanked Guinness Ghana for their donation and continuous support towards the office of the Chief Imam and the entire Muslim community.