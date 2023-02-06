Jameson widens the circle with Jameson Connects GH 2023: A celebration of freedom and creativity

The theme for this year’s celebration experience is “Share in the Celebration of Freedom," a reflection of Jameson’s global campaign “Widen the Circle," focused on inclusivity to reach a wider, more diverse audience. Jameson Connects GH asks you to come and meet new friends, try new tastes and experience new passions at the festival.

Jameson Connects 2023 will feature a variety of exciting activities, including music performances, fashion, poetry, art, interactive exhibitions, food stalls, games and much more. Attendees will also enjoy a unique and immersive experience that showcases the best of Ghanaian culture and heritage in the spirit of Jameson.

“We also want to celebrate individuals who fearlessly pursued their dreams in the face of challenges and create an inclusive communal space for people from all walks of life to come and share in the celebration of Ghana’s independence and the spirit of freedom,” shares Jeannette Quashie, Brand Manager for Jameson Ghana.

Pulse Ghana

Launched in 2018 and celebrated in connection with Ghana’s Independence, Jameson Connects is a unique opportunity for people in Ghana to come together and celebrate freedom and independence in a fun, immersive, and inclusive way.

Pulse Ghana

With a focus on promoting unity and cultural diversity in the spirit of freedom, this celebration experience is a memorable one for everyone who attends.