The project will take place in high schools in Ghana, Gabon and Cote d’Ivoire. The program is a multi-year grant of $300,000 over three years.

In her remarks at the launch of the project in Ghana, Maggie Gu, Chairwoman of the Tomorrow Foundation explained how the shared vision of her Foundation and JA has necessitated this partnership.

She said The Tomorrow Foundation strongly believes in JA’s approach of learning by doing and building in young African people the resourcefulness they need to become leaders.

Junior Achievement and The Tomorrow Foundation launch Futurepreneurship project

“African youth are strong, ambitious and open to the world. They are the solution to change the continent by creating jobs, generating wealth for themselves, for others, reinforcing local communities and becoming models for the whole world," Ms. Gu elaborated.

The Tomorrow Foundation’s mission is to help create a fairer distribution of wealth in Africa by diversifying economies and striving for a sustainable development in the future. The Foundation believe this can be achieved by training Africa’s young people to be business owners, which is the goal of the JA Company Program.

In accepting the donation, the CEO of Junior Achievement Africa, Elizabeth Bintliff emphasized JA’s continued effort of training young Africans to be custodians of their future through entrepreneurship.

“For 100 years, JA has been challenging young people across the world to be more than job seekers and build skills that would enable them to become adventurers by breaking the barriers of unemployment. Through this donation, we are encouraged to create more impact for more young people across Africa."

The check presentation ceremony took place during the 2019 JA Ghana Company of the Year (COY) Competition in front of an audience of more than 100 students and teachers, partners and sponsors and JA Ghana alumni.

The Tomorrow Foundation also sponsors the Future Tech/ Innovation Prize at the JA Africa Company of the Year competition to encourage technological innovation and creativity amongst participants.

The Africa Company of the Year competition will take place in Accra from 4-6 December, and will bring together teams of students from 14 other African countries to compete for the grand prize. Pedtor, a team from Alpha Beta School will present Ghana at the event.