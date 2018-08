news

The Alliance for Reproductive Health Rights held a two day Media Training Workshop on Primary Health Care and universal Health Coverage.

The workshop took place at Sunlodge Hotel in Accra, Tesano to be precise on the 22nd and 23 rd August 2018 and had many media personnel from the various news hubs in the country present; from print media to online.

The aim of the workshop was to improve the health care services and better health care outcomes using the media as a tool.