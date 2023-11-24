Pulse partners with Stay By Plan Podcast for transformative live show at Buro

The hosts of Stay By Plan Podcast, Zuu and Afi, who have played pivotal roles in the growth of the local podcasting scene, express their fulfilment at being at the forefront of this movement.

''We’ve been first-hand witnesses to the growth of the Ghanaian podcast industry in the last few years and it is very fulfilling to be at the center of the movement driving the space.

We are extremely glad to be working hand in hand with Pulse to put on a show for people who are around the age we were when our best ideas began to germinate in our minds.

We intend on providing a platform that will inspire young people to become the best versions of themselves and as such, be ready to stride into the future with their heads held high,'' Zuu and Afi opined.

In a statement, Stay By Plan Podcast emphasized the intent to provide a platform that inspires young individuals to become the best versions of themselves. The hosts are committed to delivering content that resonates with individuals at a crucial stage in their lives, encouraging them to stride confidently into the future.

Stay by Plan clinched the Podcast Influencer of the Year accolade at this year's Pulse Influencer Awards.

"Pulse X Stay by Plan: Live and Unfiltered" focuses exclusively on university students, addressing the delicate balance between content creation and academic pursuits. The essence of Stay By Plan lies in its unique narrative that reflects the pulse of Accra, offering guidance and insights into navigating life's complexities through shared experiences.

This live show, set to be the third of its kind, promises an immersive experience filled with real stories, relatable anecdotes, and a touch of humour. Afi and Zuu's commitment to creating a community where individuals not only get by but thrive with a plan is evident in the essence of their podcast and now in this live event.

A highlight of "Pulse X Stay by Plan: Live and Unfiltered" is the opportunity for registered participants to engage in intimate sessions with industry titans.

On her part, Nunya Kpeme-Boampong, Head of Influencer Marketing & Partnerships, Pulse Ghana stated that:

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Stay by Plan for an exciting live podcast show designed exclusively for university students. Pulse, as a youthful brand, views this collaboration as a fantastic chance to foster meaningful connections and ignite thought-provoking conversations within the dynamic student community''.

Renowned personalities such as Kwadwo Sheldon, Fynnba, Pulse Ghana's Nanaday, Ivan Adamoah, and others will share their journeys, challenges, and secrets to success.

Scheduled for December 1, 2023, at Buro Ghana, this live show is more than an event; it's a transformative experience for university students.