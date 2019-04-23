The event which is aimed at showcasing the achievements of Ghanaian creatives and entertainers who are excelling in various crafts in and outside Ghana also uses the platform to celebrate and promote Ghanaian talents.

In anticipation of the final showdown set to happen later in June, the Organizers launched this year’s edition on March 29, at the 4Syte TV Mansion which saw a lot of Ghanaian Entertainment Industry players including Musicians, Actors, Comedians and more make appearances to show their support for undoubtedly one of the biggest Ghanaian Award schemes organized outside the shores of Ghana.

With few weeks to go, here is the full list of deserved nominees at the 2019 Ghana Entertainment Awards USA. Voting starts on the 20th April 2019 via their official website www.ghentawards.com

Check out full nomination list below;

BEST ALBUM

Untamed – Samini

Reign - Shatta Wale

Rockstar - Kuami Eugene

Shay on you - Wendy Shay

Matters of the heart - Akwaboah

Journey of Judah - Guru

I believe - Diana Hamilton

BEST SONG

Top Skanka- Stonebwoy

Wish Me Well - Kuami eugene

Can’t let you go - Sarkodie ft King promise

I Miss You Die - Captain Planet ft Kidi

My Level - Shatta Wale

CCTV - King Promise ft Mugeez X Sarkodie

Woara - Kwesi Arthur

Obiaa wone master - Yaa Pono

BEST GOSPEL ARTISTE

Diana Antwi hamilton

Ev. Ik Anning

Joyce blessing

Koda

Joe Mettle

Obaapa Christy

BEST HIPLIFE/RAP – ACT

Obibini

Joey B

Captain Planet

Kwesi Arthur

Yaa Pono

D Black

Medikal

Sarkodie

Manifest

Teephlow

REGGAE/ DANCHALL ACT

Stonebwoy

Shatta Wale

AK Songstress

Samini

Rudebwoy Ranking

Epixode

HIGHLIFE ACT

Kuami Eugene

KiDi

Akwaboah

King promise

Adina

MUSIC PRODUCER

Killbeatz

Kaywa

MOG

Jeribeatz

Mix master Garzy

BEST MUSIC VIDEO

Sarkodie ft King Promise - can’t let you go

Joey B - Stables

Shatta Wale - Gringo

Stonebwoy ft Sean Paul - Most original

Captain Planet ft Kidi - I miss u die

Okyeame Kwame ft Wutah - Bra

King Promise ft Wizkid - Tokyo

R2bees - We de vibe

BEST COLLABORATION

How much remix - Medikal ft Sarkodie & Omar Sterling

I miss You Die - Captain Planet ft Kidi

Kpo k3k3 - Stonebwoy ft Various Artiste

Boys kasa - r2bees ft various artiste

CCTv - King Promise ft Sarkodie & Mugees

Katiboom - kwaw kese ft various artiste

Stables - Joey B ft la Meme

Yaa Pono ft Stonebwoy- Obiaa wone master

Feli Nuna ft Stonebwoy- Love me now

Article Wan ft Patapaa- That thing

NEW ACT

Kofi Mole

Kelvynboy

Wendy Shay

Kwesi Slay

La Meme Gang

Dope Nation

Real MC

Eshun

Dahlin Gage

Quamina MP

BEST GROUP

Dope Nation

R2Bees

La Meme Gang

Praye

BEST FEMALE ACT

Wendy Shay

Eshun

Efya

Sista Afia

Petrah

Freda Rhymes

Adina

Feli Nuna

BEST MALE ACT

Kuami Eugene

King Promise

Kwesi Arthur

Samini

Stonebwoy

Sarkodie

Joey B

Shatta Wale

Fancy Gadam

TV PERSONALITY (MALE)

Abeiku Santana

Jason El Ahga

John Hughes

Giovanni Caleb

Akrobeto

Patrice Ameghashie

Bliss King

Rev Erskine

TV PERSONALITY (FEMALE)

Nana Aba Anamoah

Regina van Helvet

Jacklyn Acquaye

Selly Gulley

Shirley Tibilla (Cookie Tee)

BEST RADIO PERSONLITY (MALE)

Antoine Mensah (LiveFM)

Erskine Whyte (YFM)

Joel Orleans (YFM)

Elvis Crystal (Pluzz FM)

Dr Poundz (Hitz FM)

Lexis Bill (Joy FM)

Brown Berry

BEST RADIO PERSONALITY (FEMALE)

Berla Mundi

AJ Sarpong

Caroline Sampson

MsNaa

Jeremie

Shirley Tibilla (Cookie Tee )

BEST DJ

Dj MicSmith

Dj Slim

Dj Vyrusky

Dj Millzy

Iphone DJ

DJ switch

BEST ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

DKB

Shatta Wale

Stonebwoy

Kuami Eugene

Medikal

Sarkodie

Abeiku Santana

Afia Schwarzenegger

BEST MALE ARTIST – AFRICAN

Davido

Mr Eazi

Wizkid

Casper Nyovest

Toofan

Patoranking

Burna boy

BEST FEMALE ARTIST – AFRICAN

Teni

Yemi Alade

Tiwa Savage

Simi

Victoria Kimani

BEST ACTRESS

Fella Makafui

Moesha Buodong

Salma Mumin

Jackie Appiah

Yvonne Nelson

Rabby Bray

Nana Ama Mcbrown

Nadia Buari

Kisa Gbekle

BEST ACTOR

Van Vicker

Kwadwo Nkansah

Kalybos

Akrobeto

Toosweet Anan

John Dumelo

Prince David Osei

Adjetey Anang

Yaw dabo

BEST MOVIE DIRECTOR

Azali - Kwabena Gyansah

The burial of Kojo - Bliss the Ambassador

Sidechic Gang - Peter Sedufia

Badluck joe - Ramesh Jai

New Adabraka -Eddie Nartey

BEST COMEDIAN

DKB

Warris

SDK Dele

Funny face

Maame Esi Forson

Clemento

Richard Gideon (Ntim)

BEST GHANA/USA DJ

DJ Akua

DJ Kojack

DJ Youngkofi

DJ Slim

DJ Bonsu

DJ Nitemare

DJ Rbnice

BEST GHANA/USA NEW ACT

Ebo

Vintage Papi

Ohene Ntow

DJ Akuaa

Jay Aura

Mike Nice

Quodjoe

Junior US

Kenny Crocker

BEST SPORTS PERSONALITY

Thomas Partey

Andre Dede Ayew

Jordan Ayew

Abdulai Mukarama

Akwasi Frimpong

Isaac Dogbe

BEST GHANA/CANADA ACT

Freeman Nadawo

Kwame Vista

Bella Tee

Kwesi Slim flex

Nina Ricchie

Filly Twinz

Kevin Cole

A O Gorman

BEST RECORD LABEL

Black Avenue Musiq

Rufftown Records

Lynx Entertainment

Highly Spiritual Music

BEST GHANA/ USA COMEDIAN

Skinnyman

Ebaby Kobby

Kappacinco

Mr Cocoyam

Ms. Ayodelay

BEST ENTREPRENEUR ACT

D Black

Coded

Captain Planet

Edem

Becca

Trigmatic

BEST GHANA /USA ACT

Nana Nyc

Theo Tizo

Jay hover

Ksoul

Della$ie

Showboy

Lighter Tod

Mobeat Bang

GH/USA ALBUM /EP

Aura - Jay Aura

Afroking - nanaNYC

Born prince die king -Ohenentow

Burning Desire -Kofi mante

Dreams to Success - jamin Beats

BEST DANCER USA

Ghana Boi

Lydrock

Hooliboy

Iambemes

DhatboyAJ

BEST GH/USA EVENT PROMOTER

The Big five

Dream GH

Black Starz

G.R.I.D.D

Nana Frimpong

BEST GH/DIASPORA ACT

Stomzy

Big Shaq

Eugy

Friyie

Michael Blackson

BEST GH/USA ONLINE TV/RADIO SHOW

The ABS Show

Irap Tv

Andinkra Radio

Highlife Radio

Golden Radio

Sankofa Radio

HER TV

ENTERTAINMENT BLOG OF DA YEAR

Ameyawdebrah

Nkonkonsa

Ronnieiseverywhere

Pulse.com.gh

Yemmeybaba

Zionfelix