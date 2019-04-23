The event which is aimed at showcasing the achievements of Ghanaian creatives and entertainers who are excelling in various crafts in and outside Ghana also uses the platform to celebrate and promote Ghanaian talents.
In anticipation of the final showdown set to happen later in June, the Organizers launched this year’s edition on March 29, at the 4Syte TV Mansion which saw a lot of Ghanaian Entertainment Industry players including Musicians, Actors, Comedians and more make appearances to show their support for undoubtedly one of the biggest Ghanaian Award schemes organized outside the shores of Ghana.
With few weeks to go, here is the full list of deserved nominees at the 2019 Ghana Entertainment Awards USA. Voting starts on the 20th April 2019 via their official website www.ghentawards.com
Check out full nomination list below;
BEST ALBUM
Untamed – Samini
Reign - Shatta Wale
Rockstar - Kuami Eugene
Shay on you - Wendy Shay
Matters of the heart - Akwaboah
Journey of Judah - Guru
I believe - Diana Hamilton
BEST SONG
Top Skanka- Stonebwoy
Wish Me Well - Kuami eugene
Can’t let you go - Sarkodie ft King promise
I Miss You Die - Captain Planet ft Kidi
My Level - Shatta Wale
CCTV - King Promise ft Mugeez X Sarkodie
Woara - Kwesi Arthur
Obiaa wone master - Yaa Pono
BEST GOSPEL ARTISTE
Diana Antwi hamilton
Ev. Ik Anning
Joyce blessing
Koda
Joe Mettle
Obaapa Christy
BEST HIPLIFE/RAP – ACT
Obibini
Joey B
Captain Planet
Kwesi Arthur
Yaa Pono
D Black
Medikal
Sarkodie
Manifest
Teephlow
REGGAE/ DANCHALL ACT
Stonebwoy
Shatta Wale
AK Songstress
Samini
Rudebwoy Ranking
Epixode
HIGHLIFE ACT
Kuami Eugene
KiDi
Akwaboah
King promise
Adina
MUSIC PRODUCER
Killbeatz
Kaywa
MOG
Jeribeatz
Mix master Garzy
BEST MUSIC VIDEO
Sarkodie ft King Promise - can’t let you go
Joey B - Stables
Shatta Wale - Gringo
Stonebwoy ft Sean Paul - Most original
Captain Planet ft Kidi - I miss u die
Okyeame Kwame ft Wutah - Bra
King Promise ft Wizkid - Tokyo
R2bees - We de vibe
BEST COLLABORATION
How much remix - Medikal ft Sarkodie & Omar Sterling
I miss You Die - Captain Planet ft Kidi
Kpo k3k3 - Stonebwoy ft Various Artiste
Boys kasa - r2bees ft various artiste
CCTv - King Promise ft Sarkodie & Mugees
Katiboom - kwaw kese ft various artiste
Stables - Joey B ft la Meme
Yaa Pono ft Stonebwoy- Obiaa wone master
Feli Nuna ft Stonebwoy- Love me now
Article Wan ft Patapaa- That thing
NEW ACT
Kofi Mole
Kelvynboy
Wendy Shay
Kwesi Slay
La Meme Gang
Dope Nation
Real MC
Eshun
Dahlin Gage
Quamina MP
BEST GROUP
Dope Nation
R2Bees
La Meme Gang
Praye
BEST FEMALE ACT
Wendy Shay
Eshun
Efya
Sista Afia
Petrah
Freda Rhymes
Adina
Feli Nuna
BEST MALE ACT
Kuami Eugene
King Promise
Kwesi Arthur
Samini
Stonebwoy
Sarkodie
Joey B
Shatta Wale
Fancy Gadam
TV PERSONALITY (MALE)
Abeiku Santana
Jason El Ahga
John Hughes
Giovanni Caleb
Akrobeto
Patrice Ameghashie
Bliss King
Rev Erskine
TV PERSONALITY (FEMALE)
Nana Aba Anamoah
Regina van Helvet
Jacklyn Acquaye
Selly Gulley
Shirley Tibilla (Cookie Tee)
BEST RADIO PERSONLITY (MALE)
Antoine Mensah (LiveFM)
Erskine Whyte (YFM)
Joel Orleans (YFM)
Elvis Crystal (Pluzz FM)
Dr Poundz (Hitz FM)
Lexis Bill (Joy FM)
Brown Berry
BEST RADIO PERSONALITY (FEMALE)
Berla Mundi
AJ Sarpong
Caroline Sampson
MsNaa
Jeremie
Shirley Tibilla (Cookie Tee )
BEST DJ
Dj MicSmith
Dj Slim
Dj Vyrusky
Dj Millzy
Iphone DJ
DJ switch
BEST ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
DKB
Shatta Wale
Stonebwoy
Kuami Eugene
Medikal
Sarkodie
Abeiku Santana
Afia Schwarzenegger
BEST MALE ARTIST – AFRICAN
Davido
Mr Eazi
Wizkid
Casper Nyovest
Toofan
Patoranking
Burna boy
BEST FEMALE ARTIST – AFRICAN
Teni
Yemi Alade
Tiwa Savage
Simi
Victoria Kimani
BEST ACTRESS
Fella Makafui
Moesha Buodong
Salma Mumin
Jackie Appiah
Yvonne Nelson
Rabby Bray
Nana Ama Mcbrown
Nadia Buari
Kisa Gbekle
BEST ACTOR
Van Vicker
Kwadwo Nkansah
Kalybos
Akrobeto
Toosweet Anan
John Dumelo
Prince David Osei
Adjetey Anang
Yaw dabo
BEST MOVIE DIRECTOR
Azali - Kwabena Gyansah
The burial of Kojo - Bliss the Ambassador
Sidechic Gang - Peter Sedufia
Badluck joe - Ramesh Jai
New Adabraka -Eddie Nartey
BEST COMEDIAN
DKB
Warris
SDK Dele
Funny face
Maame Esi Forson
Clemento
Richard Gideon (Ntim)
BEST GHANA/USA DJ
DJ Akua
DJ Kojack
DJ Youngkofi
DJ Slim
DJ Bonsu
DJ Nitemare
DJ Rbnice
BEST GHANA/USA NEW ACT
Ebo
Vintage Papi
Ohene Ntow
DJ Akuaa
Jay Aura
Mike Nice
Quodjoe
Junior US
Kenny Crocker
BEST SPORTS PERSONALITY
Thomas Partey
Andre Dede Ayew
Jordan Ayew
Abdulai Mukarama
Akwasi Frimpong
Isaac Dogbe
BEST GHANA/CANADA ACT
Freeman Nadawo
Kwame Vista
Bella Tee
Kwesi Slim flex
Nina Ricchie
Filly Twinz
Kevin Cole
A O Gorman
BEST RECORD LABEL
Black Avenue Musiq
Rufftown Records
Lynx Entertainment
Highly Spiritual Music
BEST GHANA/ USA COMEDIAN
Skinnyman
Ebaby Kobby
Kappacinco
Mr Cocoyam
Ms. Ayodelay
BEST ENTREPRENEUR ACT
D Black
Coded
Captain Planet
Edem
Becca
Trigmatic
BEST GHANA /USA ACT
Nana Nyc
Theo Tizo
Jay hover
Ksoul
Della$ie
Showboy
Lighter Tod
Mobeat Bang
GH/USA ALBUM /EP
Aura - Jay Aura
Afroking - nanaNYC
Born prince die king -Ohenentow
Burning Desire -Kofi mante
Dreams to Success - jamin Beats
BEST DANCER USA
Ghana Boi
Lydrock
Hooliboy
Iambemes
DhatboyAJ
BEST GH/USA EVENT PROMOTER
The Big five
Dream GH
Black Starz
G.R.I.D.D
Nana Frimpong
BEST GH/DIASPORA ACT
Stomzy
Big Shaq
Eugy
Friyie
Michael Blackson
BEST GH/USA ONLINE TV/RADIO SHOW
The ABS Show
Irap Tv
Andinkra Radio
Highlife Radio
Golden Radio
Sankofa Radio
HER TV
ENTERTAINMENT BLOG OF DA YEAR
Ameyawdebrah
Nkonkonsa
Ronnieiseverywhere
Pulse.com.gh
Yemmeybaba
Zionfelix