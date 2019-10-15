Founded by talented modelling stalwart Jasmine Seyram Akortsu, the foundation which seeks to address societal issues involving vulnerable women and children, was launched at the Stanbic Incubator, Siverstar Tower, Accra.

According to Ms Akortsu, her main objective is to use proceeds, opportunities, exposure and contacts available at her disposal as a model and fashion enthusiast to address some of the unmet needs in the society beleaguering women and children as well as to improve the quality of life of the disparaged, marginalized and oppressed women and children within the society.

“Statistics over the years have proven that not less than 20 per cent of the women and children population in Ghana in one way or the other are subjected to dehumanising acts in our societies. Some are exposed to all forms of ailments and health attacks,” she stated.

She continued: “Maternal Motility rate is still above average, 164 per 100,000 live birth as at 2018. Child trafficking and kidnapping is at its apex. Ghanaian boys and girls are subjected to conditions of forced labour in fishing, domestic servitude, street hawking, begging, pottering and agriculture. Over 821 million people suffered chronic undernourishment in 2017 according to the 2018 report on State of Food Security and Nutrition in the world of which Ghana has its ‘fair share’. The alarming increase in malnutrition in women and children calls for urgent attention. It is reported that Ghana recorded 4,645 breast cancer cases from January to September,2018 alone as surveyed by GLOBOCAN, a Cancer Surveillance database managed by the International Association of Cancer Registries (IARC). We can go on and on and on and mention many of these challenges.”

Her mission is to lay an unwavering foundation which will integrate tyrannized women and children back into the society through effective projects and programs and to be a leading instrument of change of life for desolate women and children in the society.

The foundation is expected to have reached out to about one third of women and children living in the deprived areas in Ghana who are subjected to all forms abuse, ailment as well as those who are deprived of some basic needs of life by 2025.