WorldFaze launches with spectacular resident art exhibitions Pulse Ghana

Jephthah Aikins Bentsil-Kobiah, the visionary behind 'Things for Change,' showcased a collection of works that highlights the state of our political and socio-cultural issues through his use of vibrant colors and unconventional materials.

Bentsil-Kobiah's art challenged conventional norms and encouraged visitors to embrace change as a constant force for growth. Daniel Tetteh Nartey’s ‘Blue Heaven' exhibition provided a serene escape into a world of tranquillity and introspection.

Nartey's masterful strokes and delicate use of shades of blue put attendees into a realm of calmness. The collective piece told a unique story, inviting viewers to consider togetherness and the importance of communism while immersing them in soothing hues of the artworks.

The juxtaposition of Bentsil-Kobiah and Nartey's collections demonstrated the diverse range of artistic expression fostered by WorldFaze. Visitors marveled at the subject matter and execution of the works, highlighting the platform's commitment to providing a space where artists can explore their creativity without limitations.

WorldFaze's founder Kwesi Botchway, expressed his excitement about the launch and the ongoing exhibitions. "We are happy to introduce WorldFaze to the world," Botchway said.

"Our platform aims to revolutionize how people engage with art, and the works of Bentsil-Kobiah and Nartey perfectly encapsulate the innovative spirit that defines WorldFaze."

The exhibitions are open to the public and will run through to December 20th, 2023. Art enthusiasts and curious minds are encouraged to explore the thought-provoking collections, delve into their emotions, and experience art in a whole new light.