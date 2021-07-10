RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

10 elegant, incredible photos from Naa Dromo’s traditional wedding

David Mawuli

Royalhouse Chapel International founder Rev Sam Korankye-Ankrah’s second daughter Naa Dromo Korankye-Ankrah is officially off the market.

Naa Dromo and Charles traditional wedding
Naa Dromo and Charles traditional wedding

Naa, who is the second daughter of Rev Sam Korankye, and her fiancé, Dr Charles Samuel Nana Nimo, tied the knot in a traditional ceremony on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Accra, and sealed their holy matrimony on Saturday, July 10, with a white wedding.

The traditional wedding took place as a private venue in Accra. The white was held at the Royalhouse Chapel International headquarters in Accra where members of Naa Dromo’s father’s church and the family of Charles converged to grace the occasion.

Before their traditional wedding, the couple opted for Bridgerton-themed pre-wedding photoshoot.

And on their traditional wedding day, about 32 bridesmaids supported Naa Dromo. Charles, however, made a dramatic entry into his in-law’s house in a palanquin with horse convoy.

During their traditional wedding, they opted for Kente clothes, looking like true royals.

Here are ten elegant, incredible photos from Naa Dromo’s traditional wedding:

1. #RoyalAffair21

Naa Dromo Korankye-Ankrah and Charles Nimo's traditional wedding in photos
Naa Dromo Korankye-Ankrah and Charles Nimo's traditional wedding in photos Pulse Ghana

2. The grand entry

Naa Dromo Korankye-Ankrah and Charles Nimo's traditional wedding in photos
Naa Dromo Korankye-Ankrah and Charles Nimo's traditional wedding in photos Pulse Ghana

3. Bridemaid goals

Naa Dromo Korankye-Ankrah and Charles Nimo's traditional wedding in photos
Naa Dromo Korankye-Ankrah and Charles Nimo's traditional wedding in photos Pulse Ghana

4. Mama's kiss is always special, especially on a big day like this

Naa Dromo Korankye-Ankrah and Charles Nimo's traditional wedding in photos
Naa Dromo Korankye-Ankrah and Charles Nimo's traditional wedding in photos Pulse Ghana

5. Rocking the bridal robe like a Queen

Naa Dromo Korankye-Ankrah and Charles Nimo's traditional wedding in photos
Naa Dromo Korankye-Ankrah and Charles Nimo's traditional wedding in photos Pulse Ghana

6.Receiving Mama and Daddy's blessing is essential

Naa Dromo Korankye-Ankrah and Charles Nimo's traditional wedding in photos
Naa Dromo Korankye-Ankrah and Charles Nimo's traditional wedding in photos Pulse Ghana
Naa Dromo Korankye-Ankrah and Charles Nimo's traditional wedding in photos
Naa Dromo Korankye-Ankrah and Charles Nimo's traditional wedding in photos Pulse Ghana

7. 'Looking elegant' is the best description for this photo

Naa Dromo Korankye-Ankrah and Charles Nimo's traditional wedding in photos
Naa Dromo Korankye-Ankrah and Charles Nimo's traditional wedding in photos Pulse Ghana

8. We are here for the bridal fan

Naa Dromo Korankye-Ankrah and Charles Nimo's traditional wedding in photos
Naa Dromo Korankye-Ankrah and Charles Nimo's traditional wedding in photos Pulse Ghana

9. The important pose for photos

Naa Dromo Korankye-Ankrah and Charles Nimo's traditional wedding in photos
Naa Dromo Korankye-Ankrah and Charles Nimo's traditional wedding in photos Pulse Ghana

10. Sealed, done and dusted

Naa Dromo Korankye-Ankrah and Charles Nimo's traditional wedding in photos
Naa Dromo Korankye-Ankrah and Charles Nimo's traditional wedding in photos Pulse Ghana

Photo Credit: Adom_The_Photographer

