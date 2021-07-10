10 elegant, incredible photos from Naa Dromo’s traditional wedding

The traditional wedding took place as a private venue in Accra. The white was held at the Royalhouse Chapel International headquarters in Accra where members of Naa Dromo’s father’s church and the family of Charles converged to grace the occasion.

Before their traditional wedding, the couple opted for Bridgerton-themed pre-wedding photoshoot.

And on their traditional wedding day, about 32 bridesmaids supported Naa Dromo. Charles, however, made a dramatic entry into his in-law’s house in a palanquin with horse convoy.

During their traditional wedding, they opted for Kente clothes, looking like true royals.

Here are ten elegant, incredible photos from Naa Dromo’s traditional wedding:

1. #RoyalAffair21

Pulse Ghana

2. The grand entry

Pulse Ghana

3. Bridemaid goals

Pulse Ghana

4. Mama's kiss is always special, especially on a big day like this

Pulse Ghana

5. Rocking the bridal robe like a Queen

Pulse Ghana

6.Receiving Mama and Daddy's blessing is essential

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

7. 'Looking elegant' is the best description for this photo

Pulse Ghana

8. We are here for the bridal fan

Pulse Ghana

9. The important pose for photos

Pulse Ghana

10. Sealed, done and dusted