Nikki Samonas is an awarding Ghanaian actress and TV host. She has starred popular movies like Potomanto, 40 and Single, V Republic, The Will among others.

In an exclusive interview with Pulse Ghana’s Portia Arthur, Nikki talks about fashion, favourite accessories and her go-to designers among others.

1. Define style and fashion

Style and fashion is a way of life. How you handle yourself, how you talk, the clothes you wear among others define how fashionable you are.

2. How do you define your style?

Easy-breezy and classy.

3. Has the fashion industry evolved?

Yes, the fashion industry has evolved. There were the 1960s, 80s…. and it very evident every decade. The change happens gradually. We have new things every now and then.

4. What does it take to be style influencer? Name top 3

I never knew I was a style influencer until recently. People look up to me style themselves. It doesn’t take anything extra to be a style influencer. It is all about how you carry yourself, move and put things together depending on the occasion.

Top 3: Blake Lively; An American actress who styles herself and I found myself doing a lot.

Janelle Monae; her collabo and colour. She does it so effortlessly and she is also from Africa.

Lady Gaga; I don’t know what planet she comes from. Her style is amazing.

5. What is the job of a stylist? Name top 3

Someone who understands their client’s fashion sense, know more about the event and be an influencer to choose the right dress.

Top 3: Kevin Vincent, he is doing so well.

6. Define a red carpet look?

A red look should be able to go in line with the theme of the night.

7. How much did you spend on your Glitz apparels?

As a host of the event, the dresses were put together by the Glitz team.

8. Do you repeat dresses? What next after red carpet

9. What is the difference between showing skin and being stylish?

Every style definition depends on the individual and event.

10. What is your favorite fashion trend?

The 60s and 80s. I have always loved the ball gowns, the corsets, beaded skirts, flamboyant the baskets beneath. I have always wanted it to come back but unfortunately, fashion evolves.

11. Name 3 must-have fashion accessories?

Jewelry, shoes and underwear.

12. Who is your go-to fashion designer? Why

I will call them in a heartbeat. Duaba Serwaa, she is a tremendous influencer in the fashion industry and Quophi Akwatuah, he is doing amazing and versatile

13. How do you accept criticisms about your fashion style? Do you think they have justifiable facts?

I don’t bother. You have to find your niche and cliche. Everybody has their own definition of fashion. I don’t think about what they say.

14. Are you among style icons in Ghana?

I can’t tell and I don’t know. I would love to say that I am one but I don’t what Ghanaians will say.

15. How do you collaborate with photographers and makeup artist in your quest to be a style icon?

I am not looking to be a style icon. Everybody is a style icon in their own right.

16. What is the most expensive thing you have ever worn? And the price?. Did you buy it?

A Rolex watch and a gift from my boyfriend

17. How often do you wear makeup?

I barely wear makeup.

18. Home remedies or Cosmetic products?

I do my facials at home, i don’t use chemicals in my hair. I am a natural girl.

19. Share your morning skincare routine with us?

I wash my face. I use alcohol to clean to the pores. Take a shower and use a moisturizer for my face. I use benzyl peroxide for my acne due to our menstrual cycle. If I don’t have it then I do facials at home.

20. Who is a slay queen?

A slay queen is an accomplished She boss. An independent and hardworking woman.