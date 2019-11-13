The finance minister, Ken Ofori Atta presented to parliament the Akufo-Addo government’s fourth Budget and Economic Policy in Parliament, Wednesday, November 12, 2019.

It was all glitz and glamour as parliamentarians attended the historic event in bold fashion statements.

The women, especially represented in stunning apparels designed with African prints to promote the rich cultural heritage of the country.

New bride, Hon Adwoa Safo has never disappointed us with her bold decision including her fashion choices. She glowed in her lovely dress and we are definitely replicating it for our next event.

Here are our top 6 favourite looks you can rock to any formal event.

Attorney General, Gloria Akufo

Catherine Afeku in yellow dress

Chief of Staff, Frema Osei Opare

Hon. Adwoa Safo

Hon. Zanetor Rawling