2021 4Syte TV Music Video Awards: 6 best-dressed celebrity fashion styles we saw

The winners for this year’s awards were announced at a private event which also saw performances from Kofi Kinaata, Kofi Jamar, King Promise, and many other popular acts in Ghana.

Red carpet was also a welcomed addition to the show. Fashion is a big part of awards shows and we love how unique this was. Even though it was a bit virtual, the fashion moments was no different.

Lovely moments on the red carpet are to die for and when these celebrities showed up, they effortlessly impressed us.

Here are the best-dressed celebrities on the red carpet for the 2021 4Syte TV Music Video Awards.

Salma Mumin

Nikki Simonas

Sister Derby

Elikem Kumordzi

King Promise

KOD