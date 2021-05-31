RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

2021 4Syte TV Music Video Awards: 6 best-dressed celebrity fashion styles we saw

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

Lovely moments on the red carpet are to die for and when these celebrities showed up, they effortlessly impressed us.

Nikki, King Promise and Salma
Nikki, King Promise and Salma Pulse Ghana

The 2021 edition of 4Syte TV Music Video Awards happened last night [Friday, May 28] at a beautiful ceremony in Accra.

Recommended articles

The winners for this year’s awards were announced at a private event which also saw performances from Kofi Kinaata, Kofi Jamar, King Promise, and many other popular acts in Ghana.

Red carpet was also a welcomed addition to the show. Fashion is a big part of awards shows and we love how unique this was. Even though it was a bit virtual, the fashion moments was no different.

Here are the best-dressed celebrities on the red carpet for the 2021 4Syte TV Music Video Awards.

Salma Mumin

Salma Mumin
Salma Mumin Pulse Ghana

Nikki Simonas

Nikki Samonas
Nikki Samonas Pulse Ghana

Sister Derby

Sister Derby
Sister Derby Pulse Ghana

Elikem Kumordzi

Elikem Kumordzi
Elikem Kumordzi Pulse Ghana

King Promise

King Promise
King Promise Pulse Ghana

KOD

KOD
KOD Pulse Ghana

