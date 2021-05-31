2021 4Syte TV Music Video Awards: 6 best-dressed celebrity fashion styles we saw

The 2021 edition of 4Syte TV Music Video Awards happened last night [Friday, May 28] at a beautiful ceremony in Accra.
Lovely moments on the red carpet are to die for and when these celebrities showed up, they effortlessly impressed us.
The winners for this year’s awards were announced at a private event which also saw performances from Kofi Kinaata, Kofi Jamar, King Promise, and many other popular acts in Ghana.
Red carpet was also a welcomed addition to the show. Fashion is a big part of awards shows and we love how unique this was. Even though it was a bit virtual, the fashion moments was no different.
Here are the best-dressed celebrities on the red carpet for the 2021 4Syte TV Music Video Awards.
Salma Mumin
Nikki Simonas
Sister Derby
Elikem Kumordzi
King Promise
KOD
