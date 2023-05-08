24th VGMA red carpet: Here are the worst-dressed celebrities we spotted

There is always pressure on our stars to beat their record, dress to please their followers, share a few style tips and step out of the box.

It involves taking risks when it comes to choosing the type of fabric, the colour of the fabric and the design to match perfectly with hairstyle, shoe and bag game while considering the theme of the event.

The Vodafone Ghana Music Awards is about the Ghanaian music industry.

For over two decades, the award show has honoured legends of the music game in Ghana, motivated underground musicians to do more and sparked a host of controversies around who should have own what. This has been an interesting ride.

The show, however, has an interesting side attraction which is the red carpet. For one night in the year, guests and celebrities put on their A-game to slay. Things do not usually turn out as they should. Probably due to the fallacy of hasty exuberance that comes with the quest to impress. Or maybe a misjudgment from designers.

Notwithstanding, the red carpet looks will be rated. Not for hate. Not for a deliberate attack. Just for the love of the game. No one is saying to break the bank but simplicity could offer the best life and looks in store.

While some celebrities were applauded for their stunning looks on the red carpet, others missed the mark.

Here are the worst-dressed celebrities at the 24th Vodafone Ghana Music Award.

DJ Azonto

What in the name is this? He looks like a hot mess. If you want to do feminine, do it with class and sass, not this riff-raff.

AJ Sarpong

This game becomes difficult when someone who is the 'Queen of Slayers' fails to impress. The outfit didn't compliment her as it should. Sorry AJ, with this style, it’s time to go home … literally.

Kwabena Kwabena

Kwabena Kwabena's red carpet look at the VGMAs got us asking a lot of questions. These questions kept puzzling our minds, why the blouse? And what in the world would you go for such pants? Gosh! the colours? What at all could be the motivation?

Gyakie

We thought she could have done better on the red carpet. There’s always that one dress that keeps you on the borderline for whether it’s a good look or a bad look.

Afriyie

The beauty queen tried but it didn't work. We are sorry but this didn't work. That dramatic sleeves were unnecessary.

Helen Appiah-Ampofo

That hair and makeup are on point but that brown dress was bad. Showing skin with the skirt didn't compliment the occasion and even the body. Dear Helen, how did you come about those shoes for your fit?

Dapper Jayden

Worst 'Dapper', that's it. Jayden might have made up his own theme because seeing the outfit has us confused.

Lasmid

Aside from bagging the New Artiste of the Year Award, Lasmid was just the worst for the night. From his performance to his outfit, they were just the worst.