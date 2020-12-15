Like many actresses, a birthday photoshoot is not something Ghanaian actress, Salma Mumin is likely to skip.

Born in the Upper West of Ghana, Salma has received many awards for her great acting skills and humanitarian works.

Aside from that, she has always been a style influencer since her breakthrough movie and we are inspired by her elegant looks.

The style influencer has a fashion brand christened "Lure" and so slaying outfits and style is a non-negotiable part of her.

Salma set tongues wagging with her beautiful birthday photos.

As usual, she glowed in a branded dress from 'Lure'. A white body-fit dress with a cut and laced back was the inspiration we needed.

Her stiletto also was a branded one from Lure and then she opted for a rolled hair, a perfect match for her style.

Salma threw a party to mark her day and in attendance several celebrities from the country.

Running out of ideas? Scroll below for some inspiration:

Salma Mumin

Salma Mumin

Salma Mumin

Salma Mumin

Salma Mumin