When it comes to celebrity style, more attention is given the women. But we want to give a little shout-out to the famous men out there catching our eyes with their sartorial choices.

Over the past years, the Ghanaian red carpet has been dominated by female celebrities and designers bringing out their creativity and originality to play.

However, the men are gradually proving to their fans that they have high fashion sense equal to their female counterparts.

The 2020 EMY Africa Awards took place at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra and our male celebs didn't disappoint when they showcased their styles on the red carpet.

Here are the men who won our hearts with their impeccable fashion sense.

Elikem Kumordzi

The tailor was clad in a black kaftan and match it with a beautiful pair of shoes. His burgundy face mask and dark glasses make him look amazing.

Kojo Jones

Kojo's burgundy outfit was just on point. His matching brown shoe and purse together with his accessories make him look stunning.

Harold Amenyah

The actor's black Kaftan and the red cap was just on point.

Yofi Grant

The business mogul rocked a simple black suit and he looked amazing. We love his hat and pair of shoes.

Nathaniel Attoh

Nathaniel was a co-host on the show and we loved all his outfits for the event. His re Kaftan was on point and he definitely rocked the red carpet with his look.